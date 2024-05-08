Learn how to automate the dubbing of audio and video files into various languages using the ElevenLabs API

How to dub video and audio with ElevenLabs

Dubbing videos and audio files from one language to another can be a great way to reach a wider audience. The ElevenLabs API provides a convenient way to automatically dub media files using state-of-the-art technology. In this guide, we will walk you through how to upload a video or audio file, dub it, and download the translated video. We’ll also discuss how to directly dub a link such as a YouTube, TikTok, or Twitter video.

If you’re looking to jump straight into the action, the complete code is available on the following repos:

On the 8th of May 2024 we launched the Dubbing API for all ElevenLabs tiers

​ How to upload and dub a video or audio file

Before proceeding, please ensure that you have the following:

An ElevenLabs account with an API key (here’s how to find your API key).

Python or Node.js installed on your machine

Then, install the ElevenLabs SDK as shown below

Python pip install elevenlabs

Install the necessary packages to manage your environmental variables:

Python pip install python-dotenv

Next, create a .env file in your project directory and fill it with your credentials like so:

.env ELEVENLABS_API_KEY = your_elevenlabs_api_key_here

​ Start the dubbing

First we want to send the file to the ElevenLabs dubbing service

Python def create_dub_from_file ( input_file_path : str , file_format : str , source_language : str , target_language : str , ) - > Optional [ str ] : """ Dubs an audio or video file from one language to another and saves the output. Args: input_file_path (str): The file path of the audio or video to dub. file_format (str): The file format of the input file. source_language (str): The language of the input file. target_language (str): The target language to dub into. Returns: Optional[str]: The file path of the dubbed file or None if operation failed. """ if not os . path . isfile ( input_file_path ) : raise FileNotFoundError ( f"The input file does not exist: { input_file_path } " ) with open ( input_file_path , "rb" ) as audio_file : response = client . dubbing . dub_a_video_or_an_audio_file ( file = ( os . path . basename ( input_file_path ) , audio_file , file_format ) , target_lang = target_language , mode = "automatic" , source_lang = source_language , num_speakers = 1 , watermark = False , )

​ Check for completion

The wait_for_dubbing_completion() function within the dubbing_utils.py file polls the API to check whether the dubbing process is complete. If completed, it proceeds to the next step; otherwise, it reports the status or failure.

Python def wait_for_dubbing_completion ( dubbing_id : str ) - > bool : """ Waits for the dubbing process to complete by periodically checking the status. Args: dubbing_id (str): The dubbing project id. Returns: bool: True if the dubbing is successful, False otherwise. """ MAX_ATTEMPTS = 120 CHECK_INTERVAL = 10 for _ in range ( MAX_ATTEMPTS ) : metadata = client . dubbing . get_dubbing_project_metadata ( dubbing_id ) if metadata . status == "dubbed" : return True elif metadata . status == "dubbing" : print ( "Dubbing in progress... Will check status again in" , CHECK_INTERVAL , "seconds." , ) time . sleep ( CHECK_INTERVAL ) else : print ( "Dubbing failed:" , metadata . error_message ) return False print ( "Dubbing timed out" ) return False

​ Save the video locally

Upon completion of dubbing, the download_dubbed_file() function in dubbing_utils.py will save the dubbed file to a local directory, typically under the data/{dubbing_id}/{language_code}.mp4 .

Python def download_dubbed_file ( dubbing_id : str , language_code : str ) - > str : """ Downloads the dubbed file for a given dubbing ID and language code. Args: dubbing_id: The ID of the dubbing project. language_code: The language code for the dubbing. Returns: The file path to the downloaded dubbed file. """ dir_path = f"data/ { dubbing_id } " os . makedirs ( dir_path , exist_ok = True ) file_path = f" { dir_path } / { language_code } .mp4" with open ( file_path , "wb" ) as file : for chunk in client . dubbing . get_dubbed_file ( dubbing_id , language_code ) : file . write ( chunk ) return file_path

​ Putting it together

We add the wait_for_dubbing_completion ( waitForDubbingCompletion ) function and the download_dubbed_file ( downloadDubbedFile ) function together to create the final function.

Python def create_dub_from_file ( input_file_path : str , file_format : str , source_language : str , target_language : str , ) - > Optional [ str ] : """ Dubs an audio or video file from one language to another and saves the output. Args: input_file_path (str): The file path of the audio or video to dub. file_format (str): The file format of the input file. source_language (str): The language of the input file. target_language (str): The target language to dub into. Returns: Optional[str]: The file path of the dubbed file or None if operation failed. """ if not os . path . isfile ( input_file_path ) : raise FileNotFoundError ( f"The input file does not exist: { input_file_path } " ) with open ( input_file_path , "rb" ) as audio_file : response = client . dubbing . dub_a_video_or_an_audio_file ( file = ( os . path . basename ( input_file_path ) , audio_file , file_format ) , target_lang = target_language , mode = "automatic" , source_lang = source_language , num_speakers = 1 , watermark = False , ) dubbing_id = response . dubbing_id if wait_for_dubbing_completion ( dubbing_id ) : output_file_path = download_dubbed_file ( dubbing_id , target_language ) return output_file_path else : return None

We then use the final the function as shown below.

create_a_dub_from_file.py (Python) if __name__ == "__main__" : result = create_dub_from_file ( "../example_speech.mp3" , "audio/mpeg" , "en" , "es" , ) if result : print ( "Dubbing was successful! File saved at:" , result ) else : print ( "Dubbing failed or timed out." )

​ How to dub a video from YouTube, TikTok, Twitter or Vimeo

For dubbing web-based content, instead of uploading a file you can pass in a URL. This supports popular platforms like YouTube, TikTok, Twitter, and Vimeo.

Python def create_dub_from_url ( source_url : str , source_language : str , target_language : str , ) - > Optional [ str ] : """ Downloads a video from a URL, and creates a dubbed version in the target language. Args: source_url (str): The URL of the source video to dub. Can be a YouTube link, TikTok, X (Twitter) or a Vimeo link. source_language (str): The language of the source video. target_language (str): The target language to dub into. Returns: Optional[str]: The file path of the dubbed file or None if operation failed. """ response = client . dubbing . dub_a_video_or_an_audio_file ( source_url = source_url , target_lang = target_language , mode = "automatic" , source_lang = source_language , num_speakers = 1 , watermark = True , ) dubbing_id = response . dubbing_id if wait_for_dubbing_completion ( dubbing_id ) : output_file_path = download_dubbed_file ( dubbing_id , target_language ) return output_file_path else : return None

You can then call the function as shown below.

Python if __name__ == "__main__" : source_url = "https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0EqSXDwTq6U" source_language = "en" target_language = "fr" result = create_dub_from_url ( source_url , source_language , target_language ) if result : print ( "Dubbing was successful! File saved at:" , result ) else : print ( "Dubbing failed or timed out." )

With this guide and the accompanying code structure, you now have a basic setup for dubbing audio and video content using the ElevenLabs API. Whether you’re working with local files or content from URLs, you can create multilingual versions of your media to cater to diverse audiences.

Remember to always follow the best practices when dealing with API keys and sensitive data, and consult the ElevenLabs API documentation for more advanced features and options. Happy dubbing!

For additional information on dubbing capabilities, translation services, and available languages, please refer to the ElevenLabs API documentation.

Should you encounter any issues or have questions, our GitHub Issues page is open for your queries and feedback.

​ List of supported languages for dubbing