Pronunciation Dictionaries
Get dictionary by id
Get metadata for a pronunciation dictionary
GET
/
v1
/
pronunciation-dictionaries
/
{pronunciation_dictionary_id}
/
curl --request GET \
--url https://api.elevenlabs.io/v1/pronunciation-dictionaries/{pronunciation_dictionary_id}/
{
"id": "<string>",
"latest_version_id": "<string>",
"name": "<string>",
"created_by": "<string>",
"creation_time_unix": 123,
"description": "<string>"
}
Headers
xi-api-key
string
Your API key. This is required by most endpoints to access our API programatically. You can view your xi-api-key using the 'Profile' tab on the website.
Path Parameters
pronunciation_dictionary_id
stringrequired
The id of the pronunciation dictionary
Response
200 - application/json
id
stringrequired
latest_version_id
stringrequired
name
stringrequired
created_by
stringrequired
creation_time_unix
integerrequired
description
string
