GET
/
v1
/
pronunciation-dictionaries
/
{pronunciation_dictionary_id}
/
curl --request GET \
  --url https://api.elevenlabs.io/v1/pronunciation-dictionaries/{pronunciation_dictionary_id}/
{
  "id": "<string>",
  "latest_version_id": "<string>",
  "name": "<string>",
  "created_by": "<string>",
  "creation_time_unix": 123,
  "description": "<string>"
}

Headers

xi-api-key
string

Your API key. This is required by most endpoints to access our API programatically. You can view your xi-api-key using the 'Profile' tab on the website.

Path Parameters

pronunciation_dictionary_id
string
required

The id of the pronunciation dictionary

Response

200 - application/json
id
string
required
latest_version_id
string
required
name
string
required
created_by
string
required
creation_time_unix
integer
required
description
string
