Streaming
curl --request POST \
--url https://api.elevenlabs.io/v1/text-to-speech/{voice_id}/stream \
--header 'Content-Type: application/json' \
--data '{
"model_id": "<string>",
"text": "<string>",
"voice_settings": {
"similarity_boost": 123,
"stability": 123,
"style": 123,
"use_speaker_boost": true
}
}'
This response has no body data.
Headers
Your API key. This is required by most endpoints to access our API programatically. You can view your xi-api-key using the 'Profile' tab on the website.
Path Parameters
Voice ID to be used, you can use https://api.elevenlabs.io/v1/voices to list all the available voices.
Query Parameters
You can turn on latency optimizations at some cost of quality. The best possible final latency varies by model. Possible values: 0 - default mode (no latency optimizations) 1 - normal latency optimizations (about 50% of possible latency improvement of option 3) 2 - strong latency optimizations (about 75% of possible latency improvement of option 3) 3 - max latency optimizations 4 - max latency optimizations, but also with text normalizer turned off for even more latency savings (best latency, but can mispronounce eg numbers and dates).
Defaults to 0.
Output format of the generated audio. Must be one of: mp3_44100_64 - output format, mp3 with 44.1kHz sample rate at 64kbps. mp3_44100_96 - output format, mp3 with 44.1kHz sample rate at 96kbps. mp3_44100_128 - default output format, mp3 with 44.1kHz sample rate at 128kbps. mp3_44100_192 - output format, mp3 with 44.1kHz sample rate at 192kbps. Requires you to be subscribed to Creator tier or above. pcm_16000 - PCM format (S16LE) with 16kHz sample rate. pcm_22050 - PCM format (S16LE) with 22.05kHz sample rate. pcm_24000 - PCM format (S16LE) with 24kHz sample rate. pcm_44100 - PCM format (S16LE) with 44.1kHz sample rate. Requires you to be subscribed to Independent Publisher tier or above. ulaw_8000 - μ-law format (sometimes written mu-law, often approximated as u-law) with 8kHz sample rate. Note that this format is commonly used for Twilio audio inputs.
Body
Identifier of the model that will be used, you can query them using GET /v1/models. The model needs to have support for text to speech, you can check this using the can_do_text_to_speech property.
The text that will get converted into speech.
Voice settings overriding stored setttings for the given voice. They are applied only on the given request.
