Streaming
curl --request POST \
--url https://api.elevenlabs.io/v1/speech-to-speech/{voice_id}/stream \
--header 'Content-Type: multipart/form-data' \
--form 'audio=<string>' \
--form 'model_id=<string>' \
--form 'voice_settings=<string>'
This response has no body data.
Headers
Your API key. This is required by most endpoints to access our API programatically. You can view your xi-api-key using the 'Profile' tab on the website.
Path Parameters
Voice ID to be used, you can use https://api.elevenlabs.io/v1/voices to list all the available voices.
Query Parameters
You can turn on latency optimizations at some cost of quality. The best possible final latency varies by model. Possible values: 0 - default mode (no latency optimizations) 1 - normal latency optimizations (about 50% of possible latency improvement of option 3) 2 - strong latency optimizations (about 75% of possible latency improvement of option 3) 3 - max latency optimizations 4 - max latency optimizations, but also with text normalizer turned off for even more latency savings (best latency, but can mispronounce eg numbers and dates).
Defaults to 0.
Body
The audio file which holds the content and emotion that will control the generated speech.
Identifier of the model that will be used, you can query them using GET /v1/models. The model needs to have support for speech to speech, you can check this using the can_do_voice_conversion property.
Voice settings overriding stored setttings for the given voice. They are applied only on the given request. Needs to be send as a JSON encoded string.
