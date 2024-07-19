POST
/
v1
/
audio-isolation
/
stream

Pricing

The API is charged at 1000 characters per minute of audio.

Headers

xi-api-key
string

Your API key. This is required by most endpoints to access our API programatically. You can view your xi-api-key using the 'Profile' tab on the website.

Body

multipart/form-data
audio
string
required

The audio file from which vocals/speech will be isolated from.

Response

200 - audio/mpeg

The response is of type file.

