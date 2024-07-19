Audio Isolation
Audio Isolation Stream
Removes background noise from audio and streams the result
POST
/
v1
/
audio-isolation
/
stream
Pricing
The API is charged at 1000 characters per minute of audio.
Headers
xi-api-key
string
Your API key. This is required by most endpoints to access our API programatically. You can view your xi-api-key using the 'Profile' tab on the website.
Body
multipart/form-data
audio
stringrequired
The audio file from which vocals/speech will be isolated from.
Response
200 - audio/mpeg
The response is of type
file.