Our AI model produces the highest-quality AI voices in the industry. Here is an example of one of our default voices Grace in action:

Our text to speech API allows you to convert text into audio in 29 languages and 1000s of voices. Integrate our realistic text to speech voices into your react app, use our Python library or our websockets guide to get started.

​ API Features

High-quality voices 1000s of voices, in 29 languages, for every use-case, at 128kbps

Ultra-low latency Achieve ~400ms audio generation times with our Turbo model.

Contextual awareness Understands text nuances for appropriate intonation and resonance.

​ Quick Start

In order to use our API you need to get your xi-api-key first. Create an account, log in and in the upper right corner click on your profile picture -> profile.

Next click on the eye icon on your profile to access your xi-api-key . Do not show your account to anyone else. If someone gains access to your xi-api-key he can use your account as he could if he knew your password.

You can generate a new xi-api-key at any time by clicking on the spinning arrows next to the text field. This will invalidate your old xi-api-key .

​ Audio generation

Generate spoken audio from text with a simple request like the following python example:

import requests CHUNK_SIZE = 1024 url = "https://api.elevenlabs.io/v1/text-to-speech/<voice-id>" headers = { "Accept" : "audio/mpeg" , "Content-Type" : "application/json" , "xi-api-key" : "<xi-api-key>" } data = { "text" : "Born and raised in the charming south , I can add a touch of sweet southern hospitality to your audiobooks and podcasts" , "model_id" : "eleven_monolingual_v1" , "voice_settings" : { "stability" : 0.5 , "similarity_boost" : 0.5 } } response = requests . post ( url , json = data , headers = headers ) with open ( 'output.mp3' , 'wb' ) as f : for chunk in response . iter_content ( chunk_size = CHUNK_SIZE ) : if chunk : f . write ( chunk )

We offer 1000s of voices in 29 languages. Visit the Voice Lab to explore our pre-made voices or clone your own. Visit the Voices Library to see voices generated by ElevenLabs users. Below are some of our most popular voices:

​ Supported languages

Our TTS API is multilingual and currently support the following languages:

Chinese, Korean, Dutch, Turkish, Swedish, Indonesian, Filipino, Japanese, Ukrainian, Greek, Czech, Finnish, Romanian, Russian, Danish, Bulgarian, Malay, Slovak, Croatian, Classic Arabic, Tamil, English, Polish, German, Spanish, French, Italian, Hindi and Portuguese .

To use them, simply provide the input text in the language of your choice.

Headers xi-api-key string Your API key. This is required by most endpoints to access our API programatically. You can view your xi-api-key using the 'Profile' tab on the website.

Path Parameters voice_id string required Voice ID to be used, you can use https://api.elevenlabs.io/v1/voices to list all the available voices.

Query Parameters optimize_streaming_latency integer default: 0 You can turn on latency optimizations at some cost of quality. The best possible final latency varies by model. Possible values: 0 - default mode (no latency optimizations) 1 - normal latency optimizations (about 50% of possible latency improvement of option 3) 2 - strong latency optimizations (about 75% of possible latency improvement of option 3) 3 - max latency optimizations 4 - max latency optimizations, but also with text normalizer turned off for even more latency savings (best latency, but can mispronounce eg numbers and dates). Defaults to 0. output_format string default: mp3_44100_128 Output format of the generated audio. Must be one of: mp3_44100_64 - output format, mp3 with 44.1kHz sample rate at 64kbps. mp3_44100_96 - output format, mp3 with 44.1kHz sample rate at 96kbps. mp3_44100_128 - default output format, mp3 with 44.1kHz sample rate at 128kbps. mp3_44100_192 - output format, mp3 with 44.1kHz sample rate at 192kbps. Requires you to be subscribed to Creator tier or above. pcm_16000 - PCM format (S16LE) with 16kHz sample rate. pcm_22050 - PCM format (S16LE) with 22.05kHz sample rate. pcm_24000 - PCM format (S16LE) with 24kHz sample rate. pcm_44100 - PCM format (S16LE) with 44.1kHz sample rate. Requires you to be subscribed to Independent Publisher tier or above. ulaw_8000 - μ-law format (sometimes written mu-law, often approximated as u-law) with 8kHz sample rate. Note that this format is commonly used for Twilio audio inputs.

Body application/json model_id string default: eleven_monolingual_v1 Identifier of the model that will be used, you can query them using GET /v1/models. The model needs to have support for text to speech, you can check this using the can_do_text_to_speech property. text string required The text that will get converted into speech. voice_settings object Voice settings overriding stored setttings for the given voice. They are applied only on the given request. Show child attributes voice_settings. similarity_boost number required voice_settings. stability number required voice_settings. style number default: 0 voice_settings. use_speaker_boost boolean default: true