Projects
Delete Project
Delete a project by its project_id.
DELETE
/
v1
/
projects
/
{project_id}
Header
Path
curl --request DELETE \
--url https://api.elevenlabs.io/v1/projects/{project_id}
"<any>"
Headers
xi-api-key
string
Your API key. This is required by most endpoints to access our API programatically. You can view your xi-api-key using the 'Profile' tab on the website.
Path Parameters
project_id
stringrequired
The project_id of the project, you can query GET https://api.elevenlabs.io/v1/projects to list all available projects.
Response
200 - application/json
The response is of type
any.
