History
Get History Item By Id
Returns information about an history item by its ID.
GET
/
v1
/
history
/
{history_item_id}
Header
Path
curl --request GET \
--url https://api.elevenlabs.io/v1/history/{history_item_id}
{
"character_count_change_from": 123,
"character_count_change_to": 123,
"content_type": "<string>",
"date_unix": 123,
"feedback": {
"audio_quality": true,
"emotions": true,
"feedback": "<string>",
"glitches": true,
"inaccurate_clone": true,
"other": true,
"review_status": "<string>",
"thumbs_up": true
},
"history_item_id": "<string>",
"model_id": "<string>",
"request_id": "<string>",
"settings": {},
"state": "created",
"text": "<string>",
"voice_category": "premade",
"voice_id": "<string>",
"voice_name": "<string>"
}
Headers
xi-api-key
string
Your API key. This is required by most endpoints to access our API programatically. You can view your xi-api-key using the 'Profile' tab on the website.
Path Parameters
history_item_id
stringrequired
History item ID to be used, you can use GET https://api.elevenlabs.io/v1/history to receive a list of history items and their IDs.
Response
200 - application/json
character_count_change_from
integerrequired
character_count_change_to
integerrequired
content_type
stringrequired
date_unix
integerrequired
feedback
objectrequired
history_item_id
stringrequired
model_id
stringrequired
request_id
stringrequired
settings
objectrequired
state
enum<string>required
Available options:
created,
deleted,
processing
text
stringrequired
voice_category
enum<string>required
Available options:
premade,
cloned,
generated,
professional
voice_id
stringrequired
voice_name
stringrequired
