curl --request GET \
  --url https://api.elevenlabs.io/v1/history/{history_item_id}
{
  "character_count_change_from": 123,
  "character_count_change_to": 123,
  "content_type": "<string>",
  "date_unix": 123,
  "feedback": {
    "audio_quality": true,
    "emotions": true,
    "feedback": "<string>",
    "glitches": true,
    "inaccurate_clone": true,
    "other": true,
    "review_status": "<string>",
    "thumbs_up": true
  },
  "history_item_id": "<string>",
  "model_id": "<string>",
  "request_id": "<string>",
  "settings": {},
  "state": "created",
  "text": "<string>",
  "voice_category": "premade",
  "voice_id": "<string>",
  "voice_name": "<string>"
}

Headers

xi-api-key
string

Your API key. This is required by most endpoints to access our API programatically. You can view your xi-api-key using the 'Profile' tab on the website.

Path Parameters

history_item_id
string
required

History item ID to be used, you can use GET https://api.elevenlabs.io/v1/history to receive a list of history items and their IDs.

Response

200 - application/json
character_count_change_from
integer
required
character_count_change_to
integer
required
content_type
string
required
date_unix
integer
required
feedback
object
required
history_item_id
string
required
model_id
string
required
request_id
string
required
settings
object
required
state
enum<string>
required
Available options:
created,
deleted,
processing
text
string
required
voice_category
enum<string>
required
Available options:
premade,
cloned,
generated,
professional
voice_id
string
required
voice_name
string
required
