History
Get Audio From History Item
Returns the audio of an history item.
GET
/
v1
/
history
/
{history_item_id}
/
audio
Header
Path
curl --request GET \
--url https://api.elevenlabs.io/v1/history/{history_item_id}/audio
Headers
xi-api-key
string
Your API key. This is required by most endpoints to access our API programatically. You can view your xi-api-key using the 'Profile' tab on the website.
Path Parameters
history_item_id
stringrequired
History item ID to be used, you can use GET https://api.elevenlabs.io/v1/history to receive a list of history items and their IDs.
Response
200 - audio/mpeg
The response is of type
file.
