GET
/
v1
/
history
/
{history_item_id}
/
audio
Header
Path
curl --request GET \
  --url https://api.elevenlabs.io/v1/history/{history_item_id}/audio
This response does not have an example.

Headers

xi-api-key
string

Your API key. This is required by most endpoints to access our API programatically. You can view your xi-api-key using the 'Profile' tab on the website.

Path Parameters

history_item_id
string
required

History item ID to be used, you can use GET https://api.elevenlabs.io/v1/history to receive a list of history items and their IDs.

Response

200 - audio/mpeg

The response is of type file.

