POST
/
v1
/
voices
/
{voice_id}
/
edit
Header
Path
Body
curl --request POST \
  --url https://api.elevenlabs.io/v1/voices/{voice_id}/edit \
  --header 'Content-Type: multipart/form-data' \
  --form 'description=<string>' \
  --form 'files=[
  "<string>"
]' \
  --form 'labels=<string>' \
  --form 'name=<string>'
"<any>"

Headers

xi-api-key
string

Your API key. This is required by most endpoints to access our API programatically. You can view your xi-api-key using the 'Profile' tab on the website.

Path Parameters

voice_id
string
required

Voice ID to be used, you can use https://api.elevenlabs.io/v1/voices to list all the available voices.

Body

multipart/form-data
description
string

How would you describe the voice?

files
string[]

Audio files to add to the voice

labels
string

Serialized labels dictionary for the voice.

name
string
required

The name that identifies this voice. This will be displayed in the dropdown of the website.

Response

200 - application/json

The response is of type any.

