Header
Path
Body
curl --request POST \
--url https://api.elevenlabs.io/v1/voices/{voice_id}/edit \
--header 'Content-Type: multipart/form-data' \
--form 'description=<string>' \
--form 'files=[
"<string>"
]' \
--form 'labels=<string>' \
--form 'name=<string>'
"<any>"
Headers
xi-api-key
string
Your API key. This is required by most endpoints to access our API programatically. You can view your xi-api-key using the 'Profile' tab on the website.
Path Parameters
voice_id
stringrequired
Voice ID to be used, you can use https://api.elevenlabs.io/v1/voices to list all the available voices.
Body
multipart/form-data
description
string
How would you describe the voice?
files
string[]
Audio files to add to the voice
labels
string
Serialized labels dictionary for the voice.
name
stringrequired
The name that identifies this voice. This will be displayed in the dropdown of the website.
Response
200 - application/json
The response is of type
any.
