​ What is Conversational AI?

ElevenLabs Conversational AI is a platform for deploying customized, conversational voice agents. Built in response to our customers’ needs, our platform eliminates months of development time typically spent building conversation stacks from scratch. Our Conversational AI orchestration platform combines three key components:

Speech to Text The ears - Converts spoken language into text with high accuracy Language Models The brain - Processes and understands context to generate intelligent responses Text to Speech The voice - Transforms text responses into natural-sounding speech using our industry-leading voice technology

​ Why Choose ElevenLabs?

Rapid Development Get to production in hours, not months. Our platform handles the complex infrastructure including speech processing, turn-taking, and conversation management. Premium Voice Quality Get access to over 3,000 premium voices or clone your own. Our industry-leading voice technology delivers the most natural-sounding AI conversations. Full Customization Bring your own brain - integrate custom RAG, LLMs, and functions, or leverage our built-in solutions. You maintain complete control over your business logic. Real-Time Analytics Monitor and optimize your AI conversations with comprehensive analytics. Track engagement metrics, conversation quality, and user satisfaction in real-time through our intuitive dashboard.

Conversational AI is currently in beta. During this period, we’re covering the LLM costs, though these will be passed through to customers in the future.

Usage Pricing Setup & Prompt Testing: 500 credits per minute

Production: 1,000 credits per minute

​ Key Features

Conversational Voice Agents Deploy sophisticated AI agents that can: Engage in natural, context-aware conversations

Handle interruptions gracefully with built-in turn-taking logic

Process complex queries using advanced language models

Maintain conversation history and context

Scale to handle multiple concurrent conversations Easy Integration Multiple flexible deployment options: Quick embed via customizable widget

Direct API access for custom implementations

Comprehensive SDKs for Python and JavaScript

WebSocket support for real-time interactions

Simple authentication and usage monitoring Development & Customization Powerful tools to save development time: Pre-built templates for common use cases

Customizable system prompts and knowledge bases

Built-in analytics and success metrics

Voice customization options Enterprise Features Advanced capabilities for business needs: Custom LLM support

Enhanced security and compliance options

Advanced analytics and reporting

Priority support channels

Custom integration assistance

​ Popular Applications

Companies and creators use our Conversational AI orchestration platform to create:

Customer Service Representatives AI agents trained on company help documentation that can handle complex customer queries, troubleshoot issues, and provide 24/7 support in multiple languages. Virtual Assistants Personal AI helpers that manage scheduling, set reminders, look up information, and help users stay organized throughout their day. Retail Support Shopping assistan ts that help customers find products, provide personalized recommendations, track orders, and answer product-specific questions. Conversational Characters Engaging NPCs and storytelling agents that create immersive experiences, guide players through custom worlds, and adapt narratives based on user interactions.