Introduction
Deploy customized, conversational voice agents in minutes.
What is Conversational AI?
ElevenLabs Conversational AI is a platform for deploying customized, conversational voice agents. Built in response to our customers’ needs, our platform eliminates months of development time typically spent building conversation stacks from scratch. Our Conversational AI orchestration platform combines three key components:
Speech to Text
The ears - Converts spoken language into text with high accuracy
Language Models
The brain - Processes and understands context to generate intelligent responses
Text to Speech
The voice - Transforms text responses into natural-sounding speech using our industry-leading voice technology
Why Choose ElevenLabs?
Rapid Development
Get to production in hours, not months. Our platform handles the complex infrastructure including speech processing, turn-taking, and conversation management.
Premium Voice Quality
Get access to over 3,000 premium voices or clone your own. Our industry-leading voice technology delivers the most natural-sounding AI conversations.
Full Customization
Bring your own brain - integrate custom RAG, LLMs, and functions, or leverage our built-in solutions. You maintain complete control over your business logic.
Real-Time Analytics
Monitor and optimize your AI conversations with comprehensive analytics. Track engagement metrics, conversation quality, and user satisfaction in real-time through our intuitive dashboard.
Pricing
Conversational AI is currently in beta. During this period, we’re covering the LLM costs, though these will be passed through to customers in the future.
Usage Pricing
- Setup & Prompt Testing: 500 credits per minute
- Production: 1,000 credits per minute
Key Features
Popular Applications
Companies and creators use our Conversational AI orchestration platform to create:
Customer Service Representatives
AI agents trained on company help documentation that can handle complex customer queries, troubleshoot issues, and provide 24/7 support in multiple languages.
Virtual Assistants
Personal AI helpers that manage scheduling, set reminders, look up information, and help users stay organized throughout their day.
Retail Support
Shopping assistan ts that help customers find products, provide personalized recommendations, track orders, and answer product-specific questions.
Conversational Characters
Engaging NPCs and storytelling agents that create immersive experiences, guide players through custom worlds, and adapt narratives based on user interactions.
Ready to get started? Check out our quickstart guide to create your first AI agent in minutes.
Was this page helpful?