Customization
Knowledge Base
Learn how to enhance your conversational agent with custom knowledge
Knowledge bases allow you to provide additional context to your conversational agent beyond its base LLM knowledge.
Non-enterprise users can add up to 5 files/links (max 20MB, 300,000 characters total).
Adding Knowledge Items
There are 3 options to enhance your conversational agent’s knowledge:
1. File Upload
2. URL Import
Ensure you have permission to use the content from the URLs you provide
3. Direct Text Input
Best Practices
Content Quality
Provide clear, well-structured information that’s relevant to your agent’s purpose
Size Management
Break large documents into smaller, focused pieces for better processing
Enterprise Features
Need higher limits? Contact our sales team to discuss enterprise plans with expanded knowledge base capabilities.
