Knowledge bases allow you to provide additional context to your conversational agent beyond its base LLM knowledge.

Non-enterprise users can add up to 5 files/links (max 20MB, 300,000 characters total).

Adding Knowledge Items

There are 3 options to enhance your conversational agent’s knowledge:

1. File Upload

2. URL Import

Ensure you have permission to use the content from the URLs you provide

3. Direct Text Input

Best Practices

Content Quality

Provide clear, well-structured information that’s relevant to your agent’s purpose

Size Management

Break large documents into smaller, focused pieces for better processing

Enterprise Features

Need higher limits? Contact our sales team to discuss enterprise plans with expanded knowledge base capabilities.

