Learn how to enhance your conversational agent with custom knowledge

Knowledge bases allow you to provide additional context to your conversational agent beyond its base LLM knowledge.

Non-enterprise users can add up to 5 files/links (max 20MB, 300,000 characters total).

​ Adding Knowledge Items

There are 3 options to enhance your conversational agent’s knowledge:

​ 1. File Upload

​ 2. URL Import

Ensure you have permission to use the content from the URLs you provide

​ 3. Direct Text Input

​ Best Practices

Content Quality Provide clear, well-structured information that’s relevant to your agent’s purpose Size Management Break large documents into smaller, focused pieces for better processing

​ Enterprise Features