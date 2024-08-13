Provide your agent with real time information and the ability to take action in third party apps with external function calls.

Tools allow you to make external function calls to third party apps so you can get real-time information. You might use tools to:

Calendar Management Schedule appointments and manage availability on someone’s calendar Restaurant Bookings Book restaurant reservations and manage dining arrangements CRM Integration Create or update customer records in a CRM system Inventory Lookup Get inventory data to make product recommendations

To help you get started with Tools, we’ll walk through an “AI receptionist” we created by integrating with the Cal.com API.

Before we proceed with creating our Tools, we will first create a Secret to securely store our API keys. The Cal.com API we will use for our example takes a Bearer token so we will first add a Secret named “Bearer” and provide the Bearer token as the value.

You can find Secrets within the Conversational AI Dashboard in the Agent subnav.

Next, look for “Tools” in the “Agent” subnav. Add a new Tool to configure your webhook. For our AI receptionist, we created two Tools to interact with the Cal.com API:

Get Available Slots This tool allows the AI receptionist to check calendar availability. It can answer questions like “When is Sam available to meet tomorrow?” or “Is Sam free at 10:30am on Tuesday?” Name: Get_Available_Slots Method: GET URL: https://api.cal.com/v2/slots/available Uses Cal.com’s Get Available Slots endpoint to fetch open calendar slots within a specified date/time range. Book Meeting This tool handles the actual meeting booking once a suitable time has been selected. Name: Book_Meeting Method: POST URL: https://api.cal.com/v2/bookings Uses Cal.com’s Create a booking endpoint. This should only be called after collecting: Caller’s full name

Meeting time

Email address

Within the Cal.com documentation, we see that both our availability and booking endpoints require the same three headers:

Content-Type: application/json cal-api-version: 2024 -08-13 Authorization: Bearer < your-bearer-token >

We configured that as follows:

Type Name Value Value Content-Type application/json Value cal-api-version 2024-08-13 Secret Bearer Bearer (the secret key we defined earlier)

​ Path Parameters

You can add path parameters by including variables surrounded by curly brackets in your URL like this . Once added to the URL path, it will appear under Path Parameters with the ability to update the Data Type and Description. Our AI receptionist does not call for Path Parameters so we will not be defining any.

​ Query Parameters

Get and Delete requests typically have query parameters while Post and Patch do not. Our Get_Available_Slots tool relies on a Get request that requires the following query parameters: startTime, endTime, eventTypeId, eventTypeSlug, and duration.

In our Description for each, we define a prompt that our Conversational Agent will use to extract the relevant information from the call transcript using an LLM.

Here’s how we defined our query parameters for our AI receptionist:

Identifier Data Type Required Description startTime String Yes The start time of the slot the person is checking availability for in UTC timezone, formatted as ISO 8601 (e.g., ‘2024-08-13T09:00:00Z’). Extract time from natural language and convert to UTC. endTime String Yes The end time of the slot the person is checking availability for in UTC timezone, formatted as ISO 8601 (e.g., ‘2024-08-13T09:00:00Z’). Extract time from natural language and convert to UTC. eventTypeSlug String Yes The desired meeting length. Should be 15minutes, 30minutes, or 60minutes. eventTypeId Number Yes The desired meeting length, as an event id. If 15 minutes, return 1351800. If 30 minutes, return 1351801. If 60 minutes, return 1351802.

​ Body Parameters

Post and Patch requests typically have body parameters while Get and Delete do not. Our Book_Meeting tool is a Post request and requires the following Body Parameters: startTime, eventTypeId, attendee.

In our Description for each, we define a prompt that our Conversational Agent will use to extract the relevant information from the call transcript using an LLM.

Here’s how we defined our body parameters for our AI receptionist:

Identifier Data Type Required Description startTime String Yes The start time of the slot the person is checking availability for in UTC timezone, formatted as ISO 8601 (e.g., ‘2024-08-13T09:00:00Z’). Extract time from natural language and convert to UTC. eventTypeId String Yes The unique Cal event ID for the meeting duration. Use 1351800 for a 15-minute meeting, 1351801 for 30 minutes, and 1351802 for 60 minutes. If no specific duration is provided, default to 1351801 (30 minutes). attendee Object Yes The info on the attendee including their full name, email address and time zone.

Since attendee is an object, it’s subfields are defined as their own parameters:

Identifier Data Type Required Description name String Yes The full name of the person booking the meeting. email String Yes The email address of the person booking the meeting. Should be a properly formatted email. timeZone String Yes The caller’s timezone. Should be in the format of ‘Continent/City’ like ‘Europe/London’ or ‘America/New_York’.

Now that you’ve defined your Tools, instruct your agent on when and how to invoke them in your system prompt. If your Tools require the user to provide information, it’s best to ask your agent to collect that information before calling it (though in many cases your agent will be able to realize it is missing information and will request for it anyway).

Here’s the System Prompt we use for our AI Receptionist: