The ElevenLabs API provides the ability to stream responses back to a client in order to allow partial results for certain requests. To achieve this, we follow the Server-sent events standard. Our official Node and Python libraries include helpers to make parsing these events simpler.

Streaming is supported for the Text to Speech API, Voice Changer API & Audio Isolation API. This section focuses on how streaming works for requests made to the Text to Speech API.

In Python, a streaming request looks like:

from elevenlabs import stream from elevenlabs . client import ElevenLabs client = ElevenLabs ( ) audio_stream = client . text_to_speech . convert_as_stream ( text = "This is a test" , voice_id = "JBFqnCBsd6RMkjVDRZzb" , model_id = "eleven_multilingual_v2" ) stream ( audio_stream ) for chunk in audio_stream : if isinstance ( chunk , bytes ) : print ( chunk )

In Node / Typescript, a streaming request looks like: