Welcome

In this documentation we will help you get started with ElevenLabs. Before we get started, we would like to mention that we also offer a Help Center which is more of an FAQ. Here, you can find answers to individual questions and interact with our chatbot. Additionally, you can submit tickets directly to our support team if you have any inquiries.

Create

We will cover everything, beginning with Text to Speech and Speech to Speech, where you will generate your first audio using our Default Voices.

We also provide several features that extend beyond the realm of speech, including our Sound Effects Generator and our upcoming Music Generator (release date and name to be determined).

Voices

Once you have created your first audio output, we will proceed to cloning or designing your first voice on the My Voices page. After setting up your voices, you will be able to use your own voices to generate audio.

Workflows

Moving on, we will also go through our workflow-specific section, where we offer a variety of tools and workflows for different needs.

First, we will start with Projects, which is our end-to-end solution for creating voiceovers for long-form content, such as articles or audiobooks, with just a few clicks.

We will cover Dubbing, our solution for making content more accessible in all languages while preserving the original voice and striving to maintain the same performance across languages. This service comes in two flavors: automatic and studio.

Our automatic solution allows users to create dubs in any language supported by the AI with just a few clicks. Meanwhile, the Dubbing Studio provides an end-to-end workflow with great controllability for producing perfect dubs.

Finally, we will cover our Conversation AI platform, which provides an easy setup process for quickly and easily deploying conversational AI, as well as API endpoints and SDKs, to allow for seamless integration into your existing applications or flows.

Signing up

You can sign up using the traditional method of email plus password or using Google OAuth.

If you choose to sign up with your email, you will be asked to verify your email address before you can start using the service. Once you have verified your email, you will be taken to the Speech Synthesis page, where you can immediately start using the service. Simply type anything into the box and press “generate” to convert the text into voiceover narration. Please note that each time you press “generate” anywhere on the website, it will deduct credits from your quota.

If you sign up using Google OAuth, your account will be intrinsically linked to your Google account, meaning you will not be able to change your email address, as it will always be linked to your Google email.

Subscriptions

Once you sign up, you will be automatically assigned to the free tier. To view your subscription, click on “My Account” in the bottom left corner and select “Subscription”. You can read more about the different plans here. If you scroll down, you will find a comparison table that can be quite helpful in highlighting the differences between the various plans.

We offer five public plans: Free, Starter, Creator, Pro, Scale, and Business. In addition, we also offer a sixth option - Enterprise - tailored to the unique needs and usage of our clients.

You can see details of all our plans on the subscription page. This includes information about the total monthly credit quota, the number of custom voices you can have saved simultaneously, and the quality of audio produced.

Cloning is only available on the Starter tier and above. However, the free plan offers three custom voices that you can create using our Voice Design tool, or you can add voices from the Voice Library if they are not limited to paid tiers only.

You can upgrade your subscription at any time, and any unused quota from your previous plan will roll over to the new one. As long as you don’t cancel or downgrade, unused credits at the end of the month will carry over to the next month, up to a maximum of two months’ worth of credits. For more information, please visit our Help Center articles:

From the subscription page, you can also downgrade your subscription at any point in time if you would like. When downgrading, it won’t take effect until the current cycle ends, ensuring that you won’t lose any of the monthly quota before your month is up.

When generating content on our paid plans, you get commercial rights to use that content. If you are on the free plan, you can use the content non-commercially with attribution. Read more about the license in our Terms of Service and in our Help Center here.

For more information on payment methods, please refer to the Help Center.

Was this page helpful?

Overview