GET
/
v1
/
projects
/
{project_id}
/
chapters
Header
Path
curl --request GET \
  --url https://api.elevenlabs.io/v1/projects/{project_id}/chapters
{
  "chapters": [
    {
      "can_be_downloaded": true,
      "chapter_id": "<string>",
      "conversion_progress": 123,
      "last_conversion_date_unix": 123,
      "name": "<string>",
      "state": "default",
      "statistics": {
        "characters_converted": 123,
        "characters_unconverted": 123,
        "paragraphs_converted": 123,
        "paragraphs_unconverted": 123
      }
    }
  ]
}
Projects API avaliable upon request. To get access, contact sales.

Headers

xi-api-key
string

Your API key. This is required by most endpoints to access our API programatically. You can view your xi-api-key using the 'Profile' tab on the website.

Path Parameters

project_id
string
required

The project_id of the project, you can query GET https://api.elevenlabs.io/v1/projects to list all available projects.

Response

200 - application/json
chapters
object[]
required
