Projects
Stream Project Audio
Stream the audio from a project snapshot.
POST
/
v1
/
projects
/
{project_id}
/
snapshots
/
{project_snapshot_id}
/
stream
Header
Path
curl --request POST \
--url https://api.elevenlabs.io/v1/projects/{project_id}/snapshots/{project_snapshot_id}/stream
This response has no body data.
Headers
xi-api-key
string
Your API key. This is required by most endpoints to access our API programatically. You can view your xi-api-key using the 'Profile' tab on the website.
Path Parameters
project_id
stringrequired
The project_id of the project, you can query GET https://api.elevenlabs.io/v1/projects to list all available projects.
project_snapshot_id
stringrequired
The project_snapshot_id of the project snapshot. You can query GET /v1/projects/{project_id}/snapshots to list all available snapshots for a project.
