Voice Library
Add shared voice
POST
/
v1
/
voices
/
add
/
{public_user_id}
/
{voice_id}
curl --request POST \
--url https://api.elevenlabs.io/v1/voices/add/{public_user_id}/{voice_id} \
--header 'Content-Type: application/json' \
--data '{
"new_name": "<string>"
}'
{
"voice_id": "<string>"
}
Headers
xi-api-key
string
Your API key. This is required by most endpoints to access our API programatically. You can view your xi-api-key using the 'Profile' tab on the website.
Path Parameters
public_user_id
stringrequired
Public user ID used to publicly identify ElevenLabs users.
voice_id
stringrequired
Voice ID to be used, you can use https://api.elevenlabs.io/v1/voices to list all the available voices.
Body
application/json
new_name
stringrequired
The name that identifies this voice. This will be displayed in the dropdown of the website.
Response
200 - application/json
voice_id
stringrequired
curl --request POST \
--url https://api.elevenlabs.io/v1/voices/add/{public_user_id}/{voice_id} \
--header 'Content-Type: application/json' \
--data '{
"new_name": "<string>"
}'
{
"voice_id": "<string>"
}