POST
/
v1
/
voices
/
add
/
{public_user_id}
/
{voice_id}
curl --request POST \
  --url https://api.elevenlabs.io/v1/voices/add/{public_user_id}/{voice_id} \
  --header 'Content-Type: application/json' \
  --data '{
  "new_name": "<string>"
}'
{
  "voice_id": "<string>"
}

Headers

xi-api-key
string

Your API key. This is required by most endpoints to access our API programatically. You can view your xi-api-key using the 'Profile' tab on the website.

Path Parameters

public_user_id
string
required

Public user ID used to publicly identify ElevenLabs users.

voice_id
string
required

Voice ID to be used, you can use https://api.elevenlabs.io/v1/voices to list all the available voices.

Body

application/json
new_name
string
required

The name that identifies this voice. This will be displayed in the dropdown of the website.

Response

200 - application/json
voice_id
string
required
