curl --request POST \
  --url https://api.elevenlabs.io/v1/voice-generation/generate-voice \
  --header 'Content-Type: application/json' \
  --data '{
  "accent": "<string>",
  "accent_strength": 123,
  "age": "young",
  "gender": "female",
  "text": "<string>"
}'
This response does not have an example.

Headers

xi-api-key
string

Your API key. This is required by most endpoints to access our API programatically. You can view your xi-api-key using the 'Profile' tab on the website.

Body

application/json
accent
string
required

Category code corresponding to the accent of the generated voice. Possible values: american, british, african, australian, indian.

accent_strength
number
required

The strength of the accent of the generated voice. Has to be between 0.3 and 2.0.

age
enum<string>
required

Category code corresponding to the age of the generated voice. Possible values: young, middle_aged, old.

Available options:
young,
middle_aged,
old
gender
enum<string>
required

Category code corresponding to the gender of the generated voice. Possible values: female, male.

Available options:
female,
male
text
string
required

Text to generate, text length has to be between 100 and 1000.

Response

200 - audio/mpeg

The response is of type file.

