Voice Generation
Generate voice
POST
/
v1
/
voice-generation
/
generate-voice
curl --request POST \
--url https://api.elevenlabs.io/v1/voice-generation/generate-voice \
--header 'Content-Type: application/json' \
--data '{
"accent": "<string>",
"accent_strength": 123,
"age": "young",
"gender": "female",
"text": "<string>"
}'
This response does not have an example.
Headers
xi-api-key
string
Your API key. This is required by most endpoints to access our API programatically. You can view your xi-api-key using the 'Profile' tab on the website.
Body
application/json
accent
stringrequired
Category code corresponding to the accent of the generated voice. Possible values: american, british, african, australian, indian.
accent_strength
numberrequired
The strength of the accent of the generated voice. Has to be between 0.3 and 2.0.
age
enum<string>required
Category code corresponding to the age of the generated voice. Possible values: young, middle_aged, old.
Available options:
young,
middle_aged,
old
gender
enum<string>required
Category code corresponding to the gender of the generated voice. Possible values: female, male.
Available options:
female,
male
text
stringrequired
Text to generate, text length has to be between 100 and 1000.
Response
200 - audio/mpeg
The response is of type
file.
