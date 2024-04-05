Should be one of 'editor' or 'viewer'. If not provided, defaults to no access.

​ Adding a pronunciation dictionary

Here is some example code for uploading a pronunciation dictionary and printing the response pronunciation_dictionary_id and version_id . You’ll require these identifiers in the request body if you intend to use pronunciation_dictionary_locators .

All you will need to do is replace API_KEY_HERE with your actual API key and PATH_HERE with the actual path to the PLS file you want to upload.

If you need help in understanding how to properly format a PLS / pronunciation dictionary, please refer to the guide here.

import requests import os XI_API_KEY = "API_KEY_HERE" BASE_URL = "https://api.elevenlabs.io/v1" headers = { "Accept" : "application/json" , "xi-api-key" : XI_API_KEY } def upload_pronunciation_dictionary ( file_path , name , description ) : """ Uploads a pronunciation dictionary file to the Eleven Labs API and returns its ID and version ID. Parameters: - file_path: The local path to the pronunciation dictionary file. - name: A name for the pronunciation dictionary. - description: A description of the pronunciation dictionary. Returns: A tuple containing the pronunciation dictionary ID and version ID if successful, None otherwise. """ url = f" { BASE_URL } /pronunciation-dictionaries/add-from-file" files = { 'file' : open ( file_path , 'rb' ) } data = { 'name' : name , 'description' : description } response = requests . post ( url , headers = headers , files = files , data = data ) if response . status_code == 200 : data = response . json ( ) pronunciation_dictionary_id = data . get ( 'id' ) version_id = data . get ( 'version_id' ) return pronunciation_dictionary_id , version_id else : print ( "Error:" , response . status_code ) return None , None def main ( ) : """ The main function to upload a pronunciation dictionary. """ file_path = r"PATH_HERE" name = "Your Pronunciation Dictionary" description = "My custom pronunciation dictionary" pronunciation_dictionary_id , version_id = upload_pronunciation_dictionary ( file_path , name , description ) if pronunciation_dictionary_id and version_id : print ( "Pronunciation Dictionary Uploaded Successfully!" ) print ( "Pronunciation Dictionary ID:" , pronunciation_dictionary_id ) print ( "Version ID:" , version_id ) else : print ( "Failed to upload pronunciation dictionary." ) if __name__ == "__main__" : main ( )

​ Using a pronunciation dictionary

Here is some example code on how to use these identifiers or locators in your text-to-speech call.

import requests XI_API_KEY = "API_KEY_HERE" BASE_URL = "https://api.elevenlabs.io/v1" VOICE_ID = "TxGEqnHWrfWFTfGW9XjX" headers = { "Accept" : "application/json" , "xi-api-key" : XI_API_KEY } def text_to_speech ( text , pronunciation_dictionary_id , version_id ) : """ Sends a text to speech request using a pronunciation dictionary. Returns: An audio file. """ url = f" { BASE_URL } /text-to-speech/ { VOICE_ID } " payload = { "model_id" : "eleven_monolingual_v1" , "pronunciation_dictionary_locators" : [ { "pronunciation_dictionary_id" : pronunciation_dictionary_id , "version_id" : version_id } ] , "text" : text , "voice_settings" : { "stability" : 0.5 , "similarity_boost" : 0.8 , "style" : 0.0 , "use_speaker_boost" : True } } response = requests . post ( url , json = payload , headers = headers ) if response . status_code == 200 : print ( "Audio file generated successfully." ) with open ( "output_audio.mp3" , "wb" ) as audio_file : audio_file . write ( response . content ) else : print ( "Error:" , response . status_code ) def main ( ) : text = "Hello, world! I can now use pronunciation dictionaries." pronunciation_dictionary_id = "PD_ID_HERE" version_id = "VERSION_ID_HERE" text_to_speech ( text , pronunciation_dictionary_id , version_id ) if __name__ == "__main__" : main ( )

Body multipart/form-data file string A lexicon .pls file which we will use to initialize the project with. name string required The name of the pronunciation dictionary, used for identification only. description string A description of the pronunciation dictionary, used for identification only. workspace_access enum<string> Should be one of 'editor' or 'viewer'. If not provided, defaults to no access. admin , editor , viewer Available options: