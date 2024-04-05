POST
/
v1
/
pronunciation-dictionaries
/
add-from-file
curl --request POST \
  --url https://api.elevenlabs.io/v1/pronunciation-dictionaries/add-from-file \
  --header 'Content-Type: multipart/form-data' \
  --form 'file=<string>' \
  --form 'name=<string>' \
  --form 'description=<string>' \
  --form workspace_access=admin
{
  "id": "<string>",
  "name": "<string>",
  "created_by": "<string>",
  "creation_time_unix": 123,
  "version_id": "<string>",
  "description": "<string>"
}

Adding a pronunciation dictionary

Here is some example code for uploading a pronunciation dictionary and printing the response pronunciation_dictionary_id and version_id. You’ll require these identifiers in the request body if you intend to use pronunciation_dictionary_locators.

All you will need to do is replace API_KEY_HERE with your actual API key and PATH_HERE with the actual path to the PLS file you want to upload.

If you need help in understanding how to properly format a PLS / pronunciation dictionary, please refer to the guide here.

import requests
import os

# Define your API key and the base URL for the Eleven Labs API
XI_API_KEY = "API_KEY_HERE"
BASE_URL = "https://api.elevenlabs.io/v1"

# Setup the headers for HTTP requests to include the API key and accept JSON responses
headers = {
    "Accept": "application/json",
    "xi-api-key": XI_API_KEY
}

def upload_pronunciation_dictionary(file_path, name, description):
    """
    Uploads a pronunciation dictionary file to the Eleven Labs API and returns its ID and version ID.

    Parameters:
    - file_path: The local path to the pronunciation dictionary file.
    - name: A name for the pronunciation dictionary.
    - description: A description of the pronunciation dictionary.

    Returns:
    A tuple containing the pronunciation dictionary ID and version ID if successful, None otherwise.
    """
    # Construct the URL for adding a pronunciation dictionary from a file
    url = f"{BASE_URL}/pronunciation-dictionaries/add-from-file"
    
    # Prepare the file and data to be sent in the request
    files = {'file': open(file_path, 'rb')}
    data = {'name': name, 'description': description}
    
    # Make the POST request to upload the dictionary
    response = requests.post(url, headers=headers, files=files, data=data)
    
    # Handle the response
    if response.status_code == 200:
        # Parse the response JSON to get the pronunciation dictionary and version IDs
        data = response.json()
        pronunciation_dictionary_id = data.get('id')
        version_id = data.get('version_id')
        
        # Return the IDs
        return pronunciation_dictionary_id, version_id
    else:
        # Print an error message if the request failed
        print("Error:", response.status_code)
        return None, None

def main():
    """
    The main function to upload a pronunciation dictionary.
    """
    # Define the path to your pronunciation dictionary file and its metadata
    file_path = r"PATH_HERE"
    name = "Your Pronunciation Dictionary"
    description = "My custom pronunciation dictionary"
    
    # Upload the pronunciation dictionary and receive its ID and version ID
    pronunciation_dictionary_id, version_id = upload_pronunciation_dictionary(file_path, name, description)
    
    # Check if the upload was successful
    if pronunciation_dictionary_id and version_id:
        print("Pronunciation Dictionary Uploaded Successfully!")
        print("Pronunciation Dictionary ID:", pronunciation_dictionary_id)
        print("Version ID:", version_id)
    else:
        print("Failed to upload pronunciation dictionary.")

# Ensure this script block runs only when executed as a script, not when imported
if __name__ == "__main__":
    main()

Using a pronunciation dictionary

Here is some example code on how to use these identifiers or locators in your text-to-speech call.

import requests

# Set your API key and base URL
XI_API_KEY = "API_KEY_HERE"
BASE_URL = "https://api.elevenlabs.io/v1"
VOICE_ID = "TxGEqnHWrfWFTfGW9XjX"

# Headers for the request
headers = {
    "Accept": "application/json",
    "xi-api-key": XI_API_KEY
}

def text_to_speech(text, pronunciation_dictionary_id, version_id):
    """
    Sends a text to speech request using a pronunciation dictionary.
    Returns:
    An audio file.
    """
    # Define the URL for the text-to-speech endpoint
    url = f"{BASE_URL}/text-to-speech/{VOICE_ID}"
    
    # Payload for the request
    payload = {
        "model_id": "eleven_monolingual_v1",
        "pronunciation_dictionary_locators": [
            {
                "pronunciation_dictionary_id": pronunciation_dictionary_id,
                "version_id": version_id
            }
        ],
        "text": text,
        "voice_settings": {
            "stability": 0.5,
            "similarity_boost": 0.8,
            "style": 0.0,
            "use_speaker_boost": True
        }
    }
    
    # Make the POST request
    response = requests.post(url, json=payload, headers=headers)
    
    # Check the response status
    if response.status_code == 200:
        # Here you can save the audio response to a file if needed
        print("Audio file generated successfully.")
        
        # Save the audio to a file
        with open("output_audio.mp3", "wb") as audio_file:
            audio_file.write(response.content)
    else:
        print("Error:", response.status_code)

def main():
    # Example text and dictionary IDs (replace with actual values)
    text = "Hello, world! I can now use pronunciation dictionaries."
    pronunciation_dictionary_id = "PD_ID_HERE"
    version_id = "VERSION_ID_HERE"
    
    # Call the text to speech function
    text_to_speech(text, pronunciation_dictionary_id, version_id)

if __name__ == "__main__":
    main()

Headers

xi-api-key
string

Your API key. This is required by most endpoints to access our API programatically. You can view your xi-api-key using the 'Profile' tab on the website.

Body

multipart/form-data
file
string

A lexicon .pls file which we will use to initialize the project with.

name
string
required

The name of the pronunciation dictionary, used for identification only.

description
string

A description of the pronunciation dictionary, used for identification only.

workspace_access
enum<string>

Should be one of 'editor' or 'viewer'. If not provided, defaults to no access.

Available options:
admin,
editor,
viewer

Response

200 - application/json
id
string
required
name
string
required
created_by
string
required
creation_time_unix
integer
required
version_id
string
required
description
string
Update Pronunciation DictionariesGet dictionaries