curl --request POST \
  --url https://api.elevenlabs.io/v1/voices/add \
  --header 'Content-Type: multipart/form-data' \
  --form 'description=<string>' \
  --form 'files=[
  "<string>"
]' \
  --form 'labels=<string>' \
  --form 'name=<string>'
{
  "voice_id": "<string>"
}

Headers

xi-api-key
string

Your API key. This is required by most endpoints to access our API programatically. You can view your xi-api-key using the 'Profile' tab on the website.

Body

multipart/form-data
description
string

How would you describe the voice?

files
string[]
required

One or more audio files to clone the voice from

labels
string

Serialized labels dictionary for the voice.

name
string
required

The name that identifies this voice. This will be displayed in the dropdown of the website.

Response

200 - application/json
voice_id
string
required
