Voices
Add Voice
Add a new voice to your collection of voices in VoiceLab.
POST
/
v1
/
voices
/
add
curl --request POST \
--url https://api.elevenlabs.io/v1/voices/add \
--header 'Content-Type: multipart/form-data' \
--form 'description=<string>' \
--form 'files=[
"<string>"
]' \
--form 'labels=<string>' \
--form 'name=<string>'
{
"voice_id": "<string>"
}
Headers
xi-api-key
string
Your API key. This is required by most endpoints to access our API programatically. You can view your xi-api-key using the 'Profile' tab on the website.
Body
multipart/form-data
description
string
How would you describe the voice?
files
string[]required
One or more audio files to clone the voice from
labels
string
Serialized labels dictionary for the voice.
name
stringrequired
The name that identifies this voice. This will be displayed in the dropdown of the website.
Response
200 - application/json
voice_id
stringrequired
