curl --request POST \
  --url https://api.elevenlabs.io/v1/projects/{project_id}/update-pronunciation-dictionaries \
  --header 'Content-Type: application/json' \
  --data '{
  "pronunciation_dictionary_locators": [
    {
      "pronunciation_dictionary_id": "<string>",
      "version_id": "<string>"
    }
  ]
}'
Projects API avaliable upon request. To get access, contact sales.
You can use the Pronunciation Dictionaries API to add a pronunciation dictionary from a file in order to get a valid id

Headers

xi-api-key
string

Your API key. This is required by most endpoints to access our API programatically. You can view your xi-api-key using the 'Profile' tab on the website.

Path Parameters

project_id
string
required

The project_id of the project, you can query GET https://api.elevenlabs.io/v1/projects to list all available projects.

Body

application/json
pronunciation_dictionary_locators
object[]
required

A list of pronunciation dictionary locators (id, version_id) encoded as a list of JSON strings for pronunciation dictionaries to be applied to the text. A list of json encoded strings is required as adding projects may occur through formData as opposed to jsonBody

Response

200 - application/json

The response is of type any.

