Projects
Update pronunciation dictionaries
POST
/
v1
/
projects
/
{project_id}
/
update-pronunciation-dictionaries
curl --request POST \
--url https://api.elevenlabs.io/v1/projects/{project_id}/update-pronunciation-dictionaries \
--header 'Content-Type: application/json' \
--data '{
"pronunciation_dictionary_locators": [
{
"pronunciation_dictionary_id": "<string>",
"version_id": "<string>"
}
]
}'
"<any>"
You can use the Pronunciation Dictionaries API to add a pronunciation dictionary from a file in order to get a valid id
Headers
xi-api-key
string
Your API key. This is required by most endpoints to access our API programatically. You can view your xi-api-key using the 'Profile' tab on the website.
Path Parameters
project_id
stringrequired
The project_id of the project, you can query GET https://api.elevenlabs.io/v1/projects to list all available projects.
Body
application/json
pronunciation_dictionary_locators
object[]required
A list of pronunciation dictionary locators (id, version_id) encoded as a list of JSON strings for pronunciation dictionaries to be applied to the text. A list of json encoded strings is required as adding projects may occur through formData as opposed to jsonBody
Response
200 - application/json
The response is of type
any.
curl --request POST \
--url https://api.elevenlabs.io/v1/projects/{project_id}/update-pronunciation-dictionaries \
--header 'Content-Type: application/json' \
--data '{
"pronunciation_dictionary_locators": [
{
"pronunciation_dictionary_id": "<string>",
"version_id": "<string>"
}
]
}'
"<any>"