Dubbing
Delete dub
DELETE
/
v1
/
dubbing
/
{dubbing_id}
curl --request DELETE \
--url https://api.elevenlabs.io/v1/dubbing/{dubbing_id}
"<any>"
Headers
xi-api-key
string
Your API key. This is required by most endpoints to access our API programatically. You can view your xi-api-key using the 'Profile' tab on the website.
Path Parameters
dubbing_id
stringrequired
ID of the dubbing project.
Response
200 - application/json
The response is of type
any.
