GET
/
v1
/
user
Header
curl --request GET \
  --url https://api.elevenlabs.io/v1/user
{
  "can_use_delayed_payment_methods": true,
  "is_new_user": true,
  "subscription": {
    "allowed_to_extend_character_limit": true,
    "can_extend_character_limit": true,
    "can_extend_voice_limit": true,
    "can_use_instant_voice_cloning": true,
    "can_use_professional_voice_cloning": true,
    "character_count": 123,
    "character_limit": 123,
    "currency": "usd",
    "max_voice_add_edits": 123,
    "next_character_count_reset_unix": 123,
    "professional_voice_limit": 123,
    "status": "trialing",
    "tier": "<string>",
    "voice_add_edit_counter": 123,
    "voice_limit": 123
  },
  "xi_api_key": "<string>"
}

Headers

xi-api-key
string

Your API key. This is required by most endpoints to access our API programatically. You can view your xi-api-key using the 'Profile' tab on the website.

Response

200 - application/json
can_use_delayed_payment_methods
boolean
required
is_new_user
boolean
required
subscription
object
required
xi_api_key
string
required
