User
Get User Info
Gets information about the user
GET
/
v1
/
user
Header
curl --request GET \
--url https://api.elevenlabs.io/v1/user
{
"can_use_delayed_payment_methods": true,
"is_new_user": true,
"subscription": {
"allowed_to_extend_character_limit": true,
"can_extend_character_limit": true,
"can_extend_voice_limit": true,
"can_use_instant_voice_cloning": true,
"can_use_professional_voice_cloning": true,
"character_count": 123,
"character_limit": 123,
"currency": "usd",
"max_voice_add_edits": 123,
"next_character_count_reset_unix": 123,
"professional_voice_limit": 123,
"status": "trialing",
"tier": "<string>",
"voice_add_edit_counter": 123,
"voice_limit": 123
},
"xi_api_key": "<string>"
}
Headers
xi-api-key
string
Your API key. This is required by most endpoints to access our API programatically. You can view your xi-api-key using the 'Profile' tab on the website.
Response
200 - application/json
can_use_delayed_payment_methods
booleanrequired
is_new_user
booleanrequired
subscription
objectrequired
xi_api_key
stringrequired
curl --request GET \
--url https://api.elevenlabs.io/v1/user
{
"can_use_delayed_payment_methods": true,
"is_new_user": true,
"subscription": {
"allowed_to_extend_character_limit": true,
"can_extend_character_limit": true,
"can_extend_voice_limit": true,
"can_use_instant_voice_cloning": true,
"can_use_professional_voice_cloning": true,
"character_count": 123,
"character_limit": 123,
"currency": "usd",
"max_voice_add_edits": 123,
"next_character_count_reset_unix": 123,
"professional_voice_limit": 123,
"status": "trialing",
"tier": "<string>",
"voice_add_edit_counter": 123,
"voice_limit": 123
},
"xi_api_key": "<string>"
}