Creates Audionative Enabled Project.
curl --request POST \
--url https://api.elevenlabs.io/v1/audio-native \
--header 'Content-Type: multipart/form-data' \
--form 'author=<string>' \
--form auto_convert=true \
--form 'background_color=<string>' \
--form 'file=<string>' \
--form 'image=<string>' \
--form 'model_id=<string>' \
--form 'name=<string>' \
--form sessionization=123 \
--form small=true \
--form 'text_color=<string>' \
--form 'voice_id=<string>'
{
"converting": true,
"html_snippet": "<string>",
"project_id": "<string>"
}
Headers
Your API key. This is required by most endpoints to access our API programatically. You can view your xi-api-key using the 'Profile' tab on the website.
Body
Author used in the player. If not provided, default author set in the Player settings is used.
Whether to auto convert the project to audio or not.
Background color used in the player. If not provided, default background color set in the Player settings is used.
HTML input file with a specific format.
Image URL used in the player. If not provided, default image set in the Player settings is used.
TTS Model ID used in the player. If not provided, default model ID set in the Player settings is used.
Project name.
Specifies for how many minutes to persist the session across page reloads. If not provided, default sessionization set in the Player settings is used.
Whether to use small player or not. If not provided, default value set in the Player settings is used.
Text color used in the player. If not provided, default text color set in the Player settings is used.
Voice ID used to voice the content. If not provided, default voice ID set in the Player settings is used.
Response
