POST
/
v1
/
audio-native
Header
Body
curl --request POST \
  --url https://api.elevenlabs.io/v1/audio-native \
  --header 'Content-Type: multipart/form-data' \
  --form 'author=<string>' \
  --form auto_convert=true \
  --form 'background_color=<string>' \
  --form 'file=<string>' \
  --form 'image=<string>' \
  --form 'model_id=<string>' \
  --form 'name=<string>' \
  --form sessionization=123 \
  --form small=true \
  --form 'text_color=<string>' \
  --form 'voice_id=<string>'
{
  "converting": true,
  "html_snippet": "<string>",
  "project_id": "<string>"
}

Headers

xi-api-key
string

Your API key. This is required by most endpoints to access our API programatically. You can view your xi-api-key using the 'Profile' tab on the website.

Body

multipart/form-data
author
string

Author used in the player. If not provided, default author set in the Player settings is used.

auto_convert
boolean
default: false

Whether to auto convert the project to audio or not.

background_color
string

Background color used in the player. If not provided, default background color set in the Player settings is used.

file
string
required

HTML input file with a specific format.

image
string

Image URL used in the player. If not provided, default image set in the Player settings is used.

model_id
string

TTS Model ID used in the player. If not provided, default model ID set in the Player settings is used.

name
string
required

Project name.

sessionization
integer
default: 0

Specifies for how many minutes to persist the session across page reloads. If not provided, default sessionization set in the Player settings is used.

small
boolean
default: false

Whether to use small player or not. If not provided, default value set in the Player settings is used.

text_color
string

Text color used in the player. If not provided, default text color set in the Player settings is used.

voice_id
string

Voice ID used to voice the content. If not provided, default voice ID set in the Player settings is used.

Response

200 - application/json
converting
boolean
required
html_snippet
string
required
project_id
string
required
