Add Project
curl --request POST \
--url https://api.elevenlabs.io/v1/projects/add \
--header 'Content-Type: multipart/form-data' \
--form acx_volume_normalization=true \
--form 'author=<string>' \
--form 'default_model_id=<string>' \
--form 'default_paragraph_voice_id=<string>' \
--form 'default_title_voice_id=<string>' \
--form 'from_document=<string>' \
--form 'from_url=<string>' \
--form 'isbn_number=<string>' \
--form 'name=<string>' \
--form 'pronunciation_dictionary_locators=[
"<string>"
]' \
--form 'quality_preset=<string>' \
--form 'title=<string>'
{
"project": {
"acx_volume_normalization": true,
"author": "<string>",
"can_be_downloaded": true,
"create_date_unix": 123,
"default_model_id": "<string>",
"default_paragraph_voice_id": "<string>",
"default_title_voice_id": "<string>",
"isbn_number": "<string>",
"last_conversion_date_unix": 123,
"name": "<string>",
"project_id": "<string>",
"state": "default",
"title": "<string>"
}
}
Headers
Your API key. This is required by most endpoints to access our API programatically. You can view your xi-api-key using the 'Profile' tab on the website.
Body
When the project is downloaded, should the returned audio have postprocessing in order to make it compliant with ACX loudness requirements
An optional name of the author of the project, this will be added as metadata to the mp3 file on project / chapter download.
The model_id of the model to be used for this project, you can query GET https://api.elevenlabs.io/v1/models to list all available models.
The voice_id that corresponds to the default voice used for new paragraphs.
The voice_id that corresponds to the default voice used for new titles.
An optional .epub, .pdf, .txt or similar file can be provided. If provided, we will initialize the project with its content. If this is set, 'from_url' must be null. If neither 'from_url' or 'from_document' are provided we will initialize the project as blank.
An optional URL from which we will extract content to initialize the project. If this is set, 'from_url' must be null. If neither 'from_url' or 'from_document' are provided we will initialize the project as blank.
An optional ISBN number of the project you want to create, this will be added as metadata to the mp3 file on project / chapter download.
The name of the project, used for identification only.
A list of pronunciation dictionary locators (id, version_id) encoded as a list of JSON strings for pronunciation dictionaries to be applied to the text. A list of json encoded strings is required as adding projects may occur through formData as opposed to jsonBody
Output quality of the generated audio. Must be one of: standard - standard output format, 128kbps with 44.1kHz sample rate. high - high quality output format, 192kbps with 44.1kHz sample rate and major improvements on our side. Using this setting increases the character cost by 20%. ultra - ultra quality output format, 192kbps with 44.1kHz sample rate and highest improvements on our side. Using this setting increases the character cost by 50%.
Response
