speech-to-speech

You can turn on latency optimizations at some cost of quality. The best possible final latency varies by model. Possible values: 0 - default mode (no latency optimizations) 1 - normal latency optimizations (about 50% of possible latency improvement of option 3) 2 - strong latency optimizations (about 75% of possible latency improvement of option 3) 3 - max latency optimizations 4 - max latency optimizations, but also with text normalizer turned off for even more latency savings (best latency, but can mispronounce eg numbers and dates).

Defaults to 0.