Voice Library
Query library
GET
/
v1
/
shared-voices
curl --request GET \
--url https://api.elevenlabs.io/v1/shared-voices
{
"has_more": true,
"last_sort_id": "<string>",
"voices": [
{
"accent": "<string>",
"age": "<string>",
"category": "<string>",
"cloned_by_count": 123,
"date_unix": 123,
"description": "<string>",
"descriptive": "<string>",
"free_users_allowed": true,
"gender": "<string>",
"instagram_username": "<string>",
"language": "<string>",
"live_moderation_enabled": true,
"name": "<string>",
"notice_period": 123,
"preview_url": "<string>",
"public_owner_id": "<string>",
"rate": 123,
"tiktok_username": "<string>",
"twitter_username": "<string>",
"usage_character_count_1y": 123,
"usage_character_count_7d": 123,
"use_case": "<string>",
"voice_id": "<string>",
"youtube_username": "<string>"
}
]
}
Headers
xi-api-key
string
Your API key. This is required by most endpoints to access our API programatically. You can view your xi-api-key using the 'Profile' tab on the website.
Query Parameters
page_size
integerdefault: 30
How many shared voices to return at maximum. Can not exceed 1000, defaults to 30.
category
string
voice category used for filtering
gender
string
gender used for filtering
age
string
age used for filtering
accent
string
accent used for filtering
search
string
search term used for filtering
use_cases
string[]
use-case used for filtering
descriptives
string[]
search term used for filtering
sort
string
sort criteria
page
integerdefault: 0
Response
200 - application/json
has_more
booleanrequired
last_sort_id
stringrequired
voices
object[]required
