GET
/
v1
/
shared-voices
curl --request GET \
  --url https://api.elevenlabs.io/v1/shared-voices
{
  "has_more": true,
  "last_sort_id": "<string>",
  "voices": [
    {
      "accent": "<string>",
      "age": "<string>",
      "category": "<string>",
      "cloned_by_count": 123,
      "date_unix": 123,
      "description": "<string>",
      "descriptive": "<string>",
      "free_users_allowed": true,
      "gender": "<string>",
      "instagram_username": "<string>",
      "language": "<string>",
      "live_moderation_enabled": true,
      "name": "<string>",
      "notice_period": 123,
      "preview_url": "<string>",
      "public_owner_id": "<string>",
      "rate": 123,
      "tiktok_username": "<string>",
      "twitter_username": "<string>",
      "usage_character_count_1y": 123,
      "usage_character_count_7d": 123,
      "use_case": "<string>",
      "voice_id": "<string>",
      "youtube_username": "<string>"
    }
  ]
}

Headers

xi-api-key
string

Your API key. This is required by most endpoints to access our API programatically. You can view your xi-api-key using the 'Profile' tab on the website.

Query Parameters

page_size
integer
default: 30

How many shared voices to return at maximum. Can not exceed 1000, defaults to 30.

category
string

voice category used for filtering

gender
string

gender used for filtering

age
string

age used for filtering

accent
string

accent used for filtering

search
string

search term used for filtering

use_cases
string[]

use-case used for filtering

descriptives
string[]

search term used for filtering

sort
string

sort criteria

page
integer
default: 0

Response

200 - application/json
has_more
boolean
required
last_sort_id
string
required
voices
object[]
required
