History
Download History Items
Download one or more history items. If one history item ID is provided, we will return a single audio file. If more than one history item IDs are provided, we will provide the history items packed into a .zip file.
POST
/
v1
/
history
/
download
Header
Body
curl --request POST \
--url https://api.elevenlabs.io/v1/history/download \
--header 'Content-Type: application/json' \
--data '{
"history_item_ids": [
"<string>"
]
}'
This response has no body data.
Headers
xi-api-key
string
Your API key. This is required by most endpoints to access our API programatically. You can view your xi-api-key using the 'Profile' tab on the website.
Body
application/json
history_item_ids
string[]required
A list of history items to download, you can get IDs of history items and other metadata using the GET https://api.elevenlabs.io/v1/history endpoint.
