POST
/
v1
/
history
/
download
Header
Body
curl --request POST \
  --url https://api.elevenlabs.io/v1/history/download \
  --header 'Content-Type: application/json' \
  --data '{
  "history_item_ids": [
    "<string>"
  ]
}'
This response has no body data.

Headers

xi-api-key
string

Your API key. This is required by most endpoints to access our API programatically. You can view your xi-api-key using the 'Profile' tab on the website.

Body

application/json
history_item_ids
string[]
required

A list of history items to download, you can get IDs of history items and other metadata using the GET https://api.elevenlabs.io/v1/history endpoint.

Get Audio From History ItemDelete Sample