Projects
Get Project Snapshots
Gets the snapshots of a project.
GET
/
v1
/
projects
/
{project_id}
/
snapshots
Header
Path
curl --request GET \
--url https://api.elevenlabs.io/v1/projects/{project_id}/snapshots
{
"snapshots": [
{
"created_at_unix": 123,
"name": "<string>",
"project_id": "<string>",
"project_snapshot_id": "<string>"
}
]
}
Headers
xi-api-key
string
Your API key. This is required by most endpoints to access our API programatically. You can view your xi-api-key using the 'Profile' tab on the website.
Path Parameters
project_id
stringrequired
The project_id of the project, you can query GET https://api.elevenlabs.io/v1/projects to list all available projects.
Response
200 - application/json
snapshots
object[]required
