curl --request GET \
  --url https://api.elevenlabs.io/v1/projects/{project_id}/snapshots
{
  "snapshots": [
    {
      "created_at_unix": 123,
      "name": "<string>",
      "project_id": "<string>",
      "project_snapshot_id": "<string>"
    }
  ]
}
Projects API avaliable upon request. To get access, contact sales.

Headers

xi-api-key
string

Your API key. This is required by most endpoints to access our API programatically. You can view your xi-api-key using the 'Profile' tab on the website.

Path Parameters

project_id
string
required

The project_id of the project, you can query GET https://api.elevenlabs.io/v1/projects to list all available projects.

Response

200 - application/json
snapshots
object[]
required
