Projects
Get Chapter By Id
Returns information about a specific chapter.
GET
/
v1
/
projects
/
{project_id}
/
chapters
/
{chapter_id}
Header
Path
curl --request GET \
--url https://api.elevenlabs.io/v1/projects/{project_id}/chapters/{chapter_id}
{
"can_be_downloaded": true,
"chapter_id": "<string>",
"conversion_progress": 123,
"last_conversion_date_unix": 123,
"name": "<string>",
"state": "default",
"statistics": {
"characters_converted": 123,
"characters_unconverted": 123,
"paragraphs_converted": 123,
"paragraphs_unconverted": 123
}
}
Headers
xi-api-key
string
Your API key. This is required by most endpoints to access our API programatically. You can view your xi-api-key using the 'Profile' tab on the website.
Path Parameters
project_id
stringrequired
The project_id of the project, you can query GET https://api.elevenlabs.io/v1/projects to list all available projects.
chapter_id
stringrequired
The chapter_id of the chapter. You can query GET https://api.elevenlabs.io/v1/projects/{project_id}/chapters to list all available chapters for a project.
Response
200 - application/json
can_be_downloaded
booleanrequired
chapter_id
stringrequired
conversion_progress
numberrequired
last_conversion_date_unix
integerrequired
name
stringrequired
state
enum<string>required
Available options:
default,
converting
statistics
objectrequired
