Header
Path
curl --request GET \
  --url https://api.elevenlabs.io/v1/projects/{project_id}/chapters/{chapter_id}
{
  "can_be_downloaded": true,
  "chapter_id": "<string>",
  "conversion_progress": 123,
  "last_conversion_date_unix": 123,
  "name": "<string>",
  "state": "default",
  "statistics": {
    "characters_converted": 123,
    "characters_unconverted": 123,
    "paragraphs_converted": 123,
    "paragraphs_unconverted": 123
  }
}
Projects API avaliable upon request. To get access, contact sales.

Headers

xi-api-key
string

Your API key. This is required by most endpoints to access our API programatically. You can view your xi-api-key using the 'Profile' tab on the website.

Path Parameters

project_id
string
required

The project_id of the project, you can query GET https://api.elevenlabs.io/v1/projects to list all available projects.

chapter_id
string
required

The chapter_id of the chapter. You can query GET https://api.elevenlabs.io/v1/projects/{project_id}/chapters to list all available chapters for a project.

Response

200 - application/json
can_be_downloaded
boolean
required
chapter_id
string
required
conversion_progress
number
required
last_conversion_date_unix
integer
required
name
string
required
state
enum<string>
required
Available options:
default,
converting
statistics
object
required
