Projects
Stream Chapter Audio
Stream the audio from a chapter snapshot. Use GET /v1/projects/{project_id}/chapters/{chapter_id}/snapshots to return the chapter snapshots of a chapter.
POST
/
v1
/
projects
/
{project_id}
/
chapters
/
{chapter_id}
/
snapshots
/
{chapter_snapshot_id}
/
stream
Header
Path
curl --request POST \
--url https://api.elevenlabs.io/v1/projects/{project_id}/chapters/{chapter_id}/snapshots/{chapter_snapshot_id}/stream
This response has no body data.
Headers
xi-api-key
string
Your API key. This is required by most endpoints to access our API programatically. You can view your xi-api-key using the 'Profile' tab on the website.
Path Parameters
project_id
stringrequired
The project_id of the project, you can query GET https://api.elevenlabs.io/v1/projects to list all available projects.
chapter_id
stringrequired
The chapter_id of the chapter. You can query GET https://api.elevenlabs.io/v1/projects/{project_id}/chapters to list all available chapters for a project.
chapter_snapshot_id
stringrequired
The chapter_snapshot_id of the chapter snapshot. You can query GET /v1/projects/{project_id}/chapters/{chapter_id}/snapshots to the all available snapshots for a chapter.
curl --request POST \
--url https://api.elevenlabs.io/v1/projects/{project_id}/chapters/{chapter_id}/snapshots/{chapter_snapshot_id}/stream
This response has no body data.