Samples
Get Audio From Sample
Returns the audio corresponding to a sample attached to a voice.
Header
Path
Headers
xi-api-key
string
Your API key. This is required by most endpoints to access our API programatically. You can view your xi-api-key using the 'Profile' tab on the website.
Path Parameters
voice_id
stringrequired
Voice ID to be used, you can use https://api.elevenlabs.io/v1/voices to list all the available voices.
sample_id
stringrequired
Sample ID to be used, you can use GET https://api.elevenlabs.io/v1/voices/{voice_id} to list all the available samples for a voice.
Response
200 - audio/*
The response is of type
file.
