GET
/
v1
/
voices
/
{voice_id}
/
samples
/
{sample_id}
/
audio
Header
Path
curl --request GET \
  --url https://api.elevenlabs.io/v1/voices/{voice_id}/samples/{sample_id}/audio
This response does not have an example.

Headers

xi-api-key
string

Your API key. This is required by most endpoints to access our API programatically. You can view your xi-api-key using the 'Profile' tab on the website.

Path Parameters

voice_id
string
required

Voice ID to be used, you can use https://api.elevenlabs.io/v1/voices to list all the available voices.

sample_id
string
required

Sample ID to be used, you can use GET https://api.elevenlabs.io/v1/voices/{voice_id} to list all the available samples for a voice.

Response

200 - audio/*

The response is of type file.

