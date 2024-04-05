Pronunciation Dictionaries
Remove rules
Remove rules from the pronunciation dictionary
POST
/
v1
/
pronunciation-dictionaries
/
{pronunciation_dictionary_id}
/
remove-rules
curl --request POST \
--url https://api.elevenlabs.io/v1/pronunciation-dictionaries/{pronunciation_dictionary_id}/remove-rules \
--header 'Content-Type: application/json' \
--data '{
"rule_strings": [
"<string>"
]
}'
{
"id": "<string>",
"version_id": "<string>"
}
Headers
xi-api-key
string
Your API key. This is required by most endpoints to access our API programatically. You can view your xi-api-key using the 'Profile' tab on the website.
Path Parameters
pronunciation_dictionary_id
stringrequired
The id of the pronunciation dictionary
Body
application/json
rule_strings
string[]required
List of strings to remove from the pronunciation dictionary.
Response
200 - application/json
id
stringrequired
version_id
stringrequired
