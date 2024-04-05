POST
/
v1
/
pronunciation-dictionaries
/
{pronunciation_dictionary_id}
/
remove-rules
curl --request POST \
  --url https://api.elevenlabs.io/v1/pronunciation-dictionaries/{pronunciation_dictionary_id}/remove-rules \
  --header 'Content-Type: application/json' \
  --data '{
  "rule_strings": [
    "<string>"
  ]
}'
{
  "id": "<string>",
  "version_id": "<string>"
}

Headers

xi-api-key
string

Your API key. This is required by most endpoints to access our API programatically. You can view your xi-api-key using the 'Profile' tab on the website.

Path Parameters

pronunciation_dictionary_id
string
required

The id of the pronunciation dictionary

Body

application/json
rule_strings
string[]
required

List of strings to remove from the pronunciation dictionary.

Response

200 - application/json
id
string
required
version_id
string
required
Add rulesDownload version by id