GET
/
v1
/
dubbing
/
{dubbing_id}
curl --request GET \
  --url https://api.elevenlabs.io/v1/dubbing/{dubbing_id}
"<any>"
Dubbing API avaliable upon request. To get access, contact sales.

Headers

xi-api-key
string

Your API key. This is required by most endpoints to access our API programatically. You can view your xi-api-key using the 'Profile' tab on the website.

Path Parameters

dubbing_id
string
required

ID of the dubbing project.

Response

200 - application/json

The response is of type any.

