GET
/
v1
/
pronunciation-dictionaries
/
curl --request GET \
  --url https://api.elevenlabs.io/v1/pronunciation-dictionaries/
{
  "pronunciation_dictionaries": [
    {
      "id": "<string>",
      "latest_version_id": "<string>",
      "name": "<string>",
      "created_by": "<string>",
      "creation_time_unix": 123,
      "description": "<string>"
    }
  ],
  "next_cursor": "<string>",
  "has_more": true
}

Headers

xi-api-key
string

Your API key. This is required by most endpoints to access our API programatically. You can view your xi-api-key using the 'Profile' tab on the website.

Query Parameters

cursor
string

Used for fetching next page. Cursor is returned in the response.

page_size
integer
default: 30

How many pronunciation dictionaries to return at maximum. Can not exceed 100, defaults to 30.

Response

200 - application/json
pronunciation_dictionaries
object[]
required
next_cursor
string
required
has_more
boolean
required
