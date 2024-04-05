Pronunciation Dictionaries
Get dictionaries
Get a list of the pronunciation dictionaries you have access to and their metadata
GET
/
v1
/
pronunciation-dictionaries
/
curl --request GET \
--url https://api.elevenlabs.io/v1/pronunciation-dictionaries/
{
"pronunciation_dictionaries": [
{
"id": "<string>",
"latest_version_id": "<string>",
"name": "<string>",
"created_by": "<string>",
"creation_time_unix": 123,
"description": "<string>"
}
],
"next_cursor": "<string>",
"has_more": true
}
Headers
xi-api-key
string
Your API key. This is required by most endpoints to access our API programatically. You can view your xi-api-key using the 'Profile' tab on the website.
Query Parameters
cursor
string
Used for fetching next page. Cursor is returned in the response.
page_size
integerdefault: 30
How many pronunciation dictionaries to return at maximum. Can not exceed 100, defaults to 30.
Response
200 - application/json
pronunciation_dictionaries
object[]required
next_cursor
stringrequired
has_more
booleanrequired
