Voices
Get Default Voice Settings.
Gets the default settings for voices. "similarity_boost" corresponds to"Clarity + Similarity Enhancement" in the web app and "stability" corresponds to "Stability" slider in the web app.
GET
/
v1
/
voices
/
settings
/
default
curl --request GET \
--url https://api.elevenlabs.io/v1/voices/settings/default
{
"similarity_boost": 123,
"stability": 123,
"style": 123,
"use_speaker_boost": true
}
Response
200 - application/json
similarity_boost
numberrequired
stability
numberrequired
style
numberdefault: 0
use_speaker_boost
booleandefault: true
curl --request GET \
--url https://api.elevenlabs.io/v1/voices/settings/default
{
"similarity_boost": 123,
"stability": 123,
"style": 123,
"use_speaker_boost": true
}