GET
/
v1
/
voices
/
settings
/
default
curl --request GET \
  --url https://api.elevenlabs.io/v1/voices/settings/default
{
  "similarity_boost": 123,
  "stability": 123,
  "style": 123,
  "use_speaker_boost": true
}

Response

200 - application/json
similarity_boost
number
required
stability
number
required
style
number
default: 0
use_speaker_boost
boolean
default: true
