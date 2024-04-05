Pronunciation Dictionaries
Add rules
Add rules to the pronunciation dictionary
POST
/
v1
/
pronunciation-dictionaries
/
{pronunciation_dictionary_id}
/
add-rules
curl --request POST \
--url https://api.elevenlabs.io/v1/pronunciation-dictionaries/{pronunciation_dictionary_id}/add-rules \
--header 'Content-Type: application/json' \
--data '{
"rules": [
{
"type": "alias",
"string_to_replace": "<string>",
"alias": "<string>"
}
]
}'
{
"id": "<string>",
"version_id": "<string>"
}
Headers
xi-api-key
string
Your API key. This is required by most endpoints to access our API programatically. You can view your xi-api-key using the 'Profile' tab on the website.
Path Parameters
pronunciation_dictionary_id
stringrequired
The id of the pronunciation dictionary
Body
application/json
rules
object[]required
List of pronunciation rules. Rule can be either: an alias rule: {'string_to_replace': 'a', 'type': 'alias', 'alias': 'b', } or a phoneme rule: {'string_to_replace': 'a', 'type': 'phoneme', 'phoneme': 'b', 'alphabet': 'ipa' }
Response
200 - application/json
id
stringrequired
version_id
stringrequired
