Voices
Delete Voice
Deletes a voice by its ID.
DELETE
/
v1
/
voices
/
{voice_id}
Header
Path
curl --request DELETE \
--url https://api.elevenlabs.io/v1/voices/{voice_id}
"<any>"
Headers
xi-api-key
string
Your API key. This is required by most endpoints to access our API programatically. You can view your xi-api-key using the 'Profile' tab on the website.
Path Parameters
voice_id
stringrequired
Voice ID to be used, you can use https://api.elevenlabs.io/v1/voices to list all the available voices.
Response
200 - application/json
The response is of type
any.
curl --request DELETE \
--url https://api.elevenlabs.io/v1/voices/{voice_id}
"<any>"