curl --request POST \
  --url https://api.elevenlabs.io/v1/projects/{project_id}/chapters/{chapter_id}/convert
Projects API avaliable upon request. To get access, contact sales.

Headers

xi-api-key
string

Your API key. This is required by most endpoints to access our API programatically. You can view your xi-api-key using the 'Profile' tab on the website.

Path Parameters

project_id
string
required

The project_id of the project, you can query GET https://api.elevenlabs.io/v1/projects to list all available projects.

chapter_id
string
required

The chapter_id of the chapter. You can query GET https://api.elevenlabs.io/v1/projects/{project_id}/chapters to list all available chapters for a project.

Response

200 - application/json

The response is of type any.

