Voices
Edit Voice Settings
Edit your settings for a specific voice. "similarity_boost" corresponds to"Clarity + Similarity Enhancement" in the web app and "stability" corresponds to "Stability" slider in the web app.
POST
/
v1
/
voices
/
{voice_id}
/
settings
/
edit
Header
Path
Body
curl --request POST \
--url https://api.elevenlabs.io/v1/voices/{voice_id}/settings/edit \
--header 'Content-Type: application/json' \
--data '{
"similarity_boost": 123,
"stability": 123,
"style": 123,
"use_speaker_boost": true
}'
"<any>"
Headers
xi-api-key
string
Your API key. This is required by most endpoints to access our API programatically. You can view your xi-api-key using the 'Profile' tab on the website.
Path Parameters
voice_id
stringrequired
Voice ID to be used, you can use https://api.elevenlabs.io/v1/voices to list all the available voices.
Body
application/json
similarity_boost
numberrequired
stability
numberrequired
style
numberdefault: 0
use_speaker_boost
booleandefault: true
Response
200 - application/json
The response is of type
any.
