POST
/
v1
/
voices
/
{voice_id}
/
settings
/
edit
Header
Path
Body
curl --request POST \
  --url https://api.elevenlabs.io/v1/voices/{voice_id}/settings/edit \
  --header 'Content-Type: application/json' \
  --data '{
  "similarity_boost": 123,
  "stability": 123,
  "style": 123,
  "use_speaker_boost": true
}'
"<any>"

Headers

xi-api-key
string

Your API key. This is required by most endpoints to access our API programatically. You can view your xi-api-key using the 'Profile' tab on the website.

Path Parameters

voice_id
string
required

Voice ID to be used, you can use https://api.elevenlabs.io/v1/voices to list all the available voices.

Body

application/json
similarity_boost
number
required
stability
number
required
style
number
default: 0
use_speaker_boost
boolean
default: true

Response

200 - application/json

The response is of type any.

