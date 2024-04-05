Pronunciation Dictionaries
Download version by id
Get PLS file with a pronunciation dictionary version rules
GET
/
v1
/
pronunciation-dictionaries
/
{dictionary_id}
/
{version_id}
/
download
curl --request GET \
--url https://api.elevenlabs.io/v1/pronunciation-dictionaries/{dictionary_id}/{version_id}/download
"<any>"
Headers
xi-api-key
string
Your API key. This is required by most endpoints to access our API programatically. You can view your xi-api-key using the 'Profile' tab on the website.
Path Parameters
dictionary_id
stringrequired
The id of the pronunciation dictionary
version_id
stringrequired
The id of the version of the pronunciation dictionary
Response
200 - application/json
The response is of type
any.
curl --request GET \
--url https://api.elevenlabs.io/v1/pronunciation-dictionaries/{dictionary_id}/{version_id}/download
"<any>"