History
Delete History Item
Delete a history item by its ID
DELETE
/
v1
/
history
/
{history_item_id}
Header
Path
curl --request DELETE \
--url https://api.elevenlabs.io/v1/history/{history_item_id}
"<any>"
Headers
xi-api-key
string
Your API key. This is required by most endpoints to access our API programatically. You can view your xi-api-key using the 'Profile' tab on the website.
Path Parameters
history_item_id
stringrequired
History item ID to be used, you can use GET https://api.elevenlabs.io/v1/history to receive a list of history items and their IDs.
Response
200 - application/json
The response is of type
any.
curl --request DELETE \
--url https://api.elevenlabs.io/v1/history/{history_item_id}
"<any>"