curl --request POST \
  --url https://api.elevenlabs.io/v1/dubbing \
  --header 'Content-Type: multipart/form-data' \
  --form 'background_audio_file=<string>' \
  --form 'csv_file=<string>' \
  --form dubbing_studio=true \
  --form end_time=123 \
  --form 'file=<string>' \
  --form 'foreground_audio_file=<string>' \
  --form highest_resolution=true \
  --form 'mode=<string>' \
  --form 'name=<string>' \
  --form num_speakers=123 \
  --form 'source_lang=<string>' \
  --form 'source_url=<string>' \
  --form start_time=123 \
  --form 'target_lang=<string>' \
  --form watermark=true
{
  "dubbing_id": "<string>",
  "expected_duration_sec": 123
}
Dubbing API avaliable upon request. To get access, contact sales.

Headers

xi-api-key
string

Your API key. This is required by most endpoints to access our API programatically. You can view your xi-api-key using the 'Profile' tab on the website.

Body

multipart/form-data
background_audio_file
string

For use only with csv input

csv_file
string

CSV file containing transcription/translation metadata

dubbing_studio
boolean
default: false

Whether to prepare dub for edits in dubbing studio.

end_time
integer

End time of the source video/audio file.

file
string

One or more audio files to clone the voice from

foreground_audio_file
string

For use only with csv input

highest_resolution
boolean
default: false

Whether to use the highest resolution available.

mode
string

automatic or manual.

name
string

Name of the dubbing project.

num_speakers
integer
default: 0

Number of speakers to use for the dubbing.

source_lang
string
default: auto

Source language.

source_url
string

URL of the source video/audio file.

start_time
integer

Start time of the source video/audio file.

target_lang
string
required

Target language.

watermark
boolean
default: false

Whether to apply watermark to the output video.

Response

200 - application/json
dubbing_id
string
required
expected_duration_sec
number
required
