Dubbing
Create dub
POST
/
v1
/
dubbing
curl --request POST \
--url https://api.elevenlabs.io/v1/dubbing \
--header 'Content-Type: multipart/form-data' \
--form 'background_audio_file=<string>' \
--form 'csv_file=<string>' \
--form dubbing_studio=true \
--form end_time=123 \
--form 'file=<string>' \
--form 'foreground_audio_file=<string>' \
--form highest_resolution=true \
--form 'mode=<string>' \
--form 'name=<string>' \
--form num_speakers=123 \
--form 'source_lang=<string>' \
--form 'source_url=<string>' \
--form start_time=123 \
--form 'target_lang=<string>' \
--form watermark=true
{
"dubbing_id": "<string>",
"expected_duration_sec": 123
}
Headers
xi-api-key
string
Your API key. This is required by most endpoints to access our API programatically. You can view your xi-api-key using the 'Profile' tab on the website.
Body
multipart/form-data
background_audio_file
string
For use only with csv input
csv_file
string
CSV file containing transcription/translation metadata
dubbing_studio
booleandefault: false
Whether to prepare dub for edits in dubbing studio.
end_time
integer
End time of the source video/audio file.
file
string
One or more audio files to clone the voice from
foreground_audio_file
string
For use only with csv input
highest_resolution
booleandefault: false
Whether to use the highest resolution available.
mode
string
automatic or manual.
name
string
Name of the dubbing project.
num_speakers
integerdefault: 0
Number of speakers to use for the dubbing.
source_lang
stringdefault: auto
Source language.
source_url
string
URL of the source video/audio file.
start_time
integer
Start time of the source video/audio file.
target_lang
stringrequired
Target language.
watermark
booleandefault: false
Whether to apply watermark to the output video.
Response
200 - application/json
dubbing_id
stringrequired
expected_duration_sec
numberrequired
