GET
/
v1
/
history
Header
Query
curl --request GET \
  --url https://api.elevenlabs.io/v1/history
{
  "has_more": true,
  "history": [
    {
      "character_count_change_from": 123,
      "character_count_change_to": 123,
      "content_type": "<string>",
      "date_unix": 123,
      "feedback": {
        "audio_quality": true,
        "emotions": true,
        "feedback": "<string>",
        "glitches": true,
        "inaccurate_clone": true,
        "other": true,
        "thumbs_up": true
      },
      "history_item_id": "<string>",
      "model_id": "<string>",
      "request_id": "<string>",
      "settings": {},
      "state": "created",
      "text": "<string>",
      "voice_category": "premade",
      "voice_id": "<string>",
      "voice_name": "<string>"
    }
  ],
  "last_history_item_id": "<string>"
}

Headers

xi-api-key
string

Your API key. This is required by most endpoints to access our API programatically. You can view your xi-api-key using the 'Profile' tab on the website.

Query Parameters

page_size
integer
default: 100

How many history items to return at maximum. Can not exceed 1000, defaults to 100.

start_after_history_item_id
string

After which history_item_id to start fetching, use this parameter to paginate across a large collection of history items. In case this parameter is not provided history items will be fetched starting from the most recently created one ordered descending by their creation date.

Response

200 - application/json
has_more
boolean
required
history
object[]
required
last_history_item_id
string
required
