History
Get Generated Items
Returns metadata about all your generated audio.
GET
/
v1
/
history
Header
Query
curl --request GET \
--url https://api.elevenlabs.io/v1/history
{
"has_more": true,
"history": [
{
"character_count_change_from": 123,
"character_count_change_to": 123,
"content_type": "<string>",
"date_unix": 123,
"feedback": {
"audio_quality": true,
"emotions": true,
"feedback": "<string>",
"glitches": true,
"inaccurate_clone": true,
"other": true,
"thumbs_up": true
},
"history_item_id": "<string>",
"model_id": "<string>",
"request_id": "<string>",
"settings": {},
"state": "created",
"text": "<string>",
"voice_category": "premade",
"voice_id": "<string>",
"voice_name": "<string>"
}
],
"last_history_item_id": "<string>"
}
Headers
xi-api-key
string
Your API key. This is required by most endpoints to access our API programatically. You can view your xi-api-key using the 'Profile' tab on the website.
Query Parameters
page_size
integerdefault: 100
How many history items to return at maximum. Can not exceed 1000, defaults to 100.
start_after_history_item_id
string
After which history_item_id to start fetching, use this parameter to paginate across a large collection of history items. In case this parameter is not provided history items will be fetched starting from the most recently created one ordered descending by their creation date.
Response
200 - application/json
has_more
booleanrequired
history
object[]required
last_history_item_id
stringrequired
