POST
/
v1
/
pronunciation-dictionaries
/
add-from-file
curl --request POST \
  --url https://api.elevenlabs.io/v1/pronunciation-dictionaries/add-from-file \
  --header 'Content-Type: multipart/form-data' \
  --form 'description=<string>' \
  --form 'file=<string>' \
  --form 'name=<string>'
{
  "created_by": "<string>",
  "creation_time_unix": 123,
  "description": "<string>",
  "id": "<string>",
  "name": "<string>",
  "version_id": "<string>"
}

Headers

xi-api-key
string

Your API key. This is required by most endpoints to access our API programatically. You can view your xi-api-key using the 'Profile' tab on the website.

Body

multipart/form-data
description
string

A description of the pronunciation dictionary, used for identification only.

file
string

A lexicon .pls file which we will use to initialize the project with.

name
string
required

The name of the pronunciation dictionary, used for identification only.

Response

200 - application/json
created_by
string
required
creation_time_unix
integer
required
description
string
id
string
required
name
string
required
version_id
string
required
