Pronunciation Dictionaries
Add from file
POST
/
v1
/
pronunciation-dictionaries
/
add-from-file
curl --request POST \
--url https://api.elevenlabs.io/v1/pronunciation-dictionaries/add-from-file \
--header 'Content-Type: multipart/form-data' \
--form 'description=<string>' \
--form 'file=<string>' \
--form 'name=<string>'
{
"created_by": "<string>",
"creation_time_unix": 123,
"description": "<string>",
"id": "<string>",
"name": "<string>",
"version_id": "<string>"
}
Headers
xi-api-key
string
Your API key. This is required by most endpoints to access our API programatically. You can view your xi-api-key using the 'Profile' tab on the website.
Body
multipart/form-data
description
string
A description of the pronunciation dictionary, used for identification only.
file
string
A lexicon .pls file which we will use to initialize the project with.
name
stringrequired
The name of the pronunciation dictionary, used for identification only.
Response
200 - application/json
created_by
stringrequired
creation_time_unix
integerrequired
description
string
id
stringrequired
name
stringrequired
version_id
stringrequired
curl --request POST \
--url https://api.elevenlabs.io/v1/pronunciation-dictionaries/add-from-file \
--header 'Content-Type: multipart/form-data' \
--form 'description=<string>' \
--form 'file=<string>' \
--form 'name=<string>'
{
"created_by": "<string>",
"creation_time_unix": 123,
"description": "<string>",
"id": "<string>",
"name": "<string>",
"version_id": "<string>"
}