There are 3 primary categories of voices on the ElevenLabs platform:
- Default Voices available to all users on the Speech page, in the “Default” tab of My Voices, and via the API - Long-term availability - Consistent quality for most use cases - Priority support for new models - Optimized for English
- Generated voices made using our Voice Design tool - Custom voice creation with gender, age, and accent options - Includes different English accents to choose from - May require multiple attempts to find the desired voice
- Cloned voices made using our Instant Voice Cloning (IVC) or Professional Voice Cloning (PVC) products, including new ones you create and those added from the Voice Library.
