Sound effects enhance the realism and immersion of your audio projects. ElevenLabs offers a variety of sound effects that can be easily integrated into your voiceovers and projects.

​ Step by step on how to create a Sound Effect

Head over to the Sound Effects section on ElevenLabs. In the text box, type a description of the sound effect you want (e.g., “person walking on grass”). Click on and adjust the settings: Set the duration for the generated sound.

for the generated sound. Use the prompt influence slider to control how closely the output matches your description. Generate Sound. You should have four different sounds generated. If you like none of them, adjust the prompt or settings as needed and regenerate.

Exercise: Create a Sound Effect using the following prompt: old-school funky brass stabs from an old vinyl sample, stem, 88bpm in F# minor.

As with Speech Synthesis, you have the option of seeing your generation history; similarly, we have some already-made sound effects for you to check out in the Explore tab.

For more information on how sound effects work visit the Sound Effects Overview page.