Dubbing Studio allows you to translate content across 29 languages in seconds with voice translation, speaker detection, and audio dubbing.

Automated Dubbing or Video Translation is a process for translating and replacing the original audio of a video with a new language, while preserving the unique characteristics of the original speakers’ voices.

We offer two different types of Dubbing: Automatic and Studio.

Automatic Dubbing is the default, so let’s see the step by step for this type of dubbing.

​ Step by step for Automatic Dubbing

Go to the Dubbing Studio in your Navigation Menu. Enter the dub name and select the original and target languages. Upload a video/audio file or import one via URL (YouTube, TikTok, etc.). Opt for watermarking if needed. Leave the Create a Dubbing Studio project box unchecked. Click on the Advanced Settings option: Choose the number of speakers and video resolution.

Select the specific range for dubbing if needed. Click on Create and sit back while ElevenLabs does its magic.

Exercise: Dub the video found here from English to Spanish (or a language of your choosing). Select 6 speakers and keep the watermark.

​ Dubbing Studio Project

This is the advanced Dubbing version, which you can access by checking the Create a Dubbing Studio project box.

​ Step by step for Dubbing using Studio Project:

Follow the same steps as you had with Automatic Dubbing, this time checking the Create a Dubbing Studio project box. Click on Create. The system will auto-generate a transcription of the original audio (or for more advanced users, you can manually input the transcription using the Manual upload option during the upload stage). Review the transcription in the speaker cards and edit if necessary. If needed, re-assign clips to the appropriate speaker(s) by dragging and dropping the audio clips from the track to the speaker timeline. Click on the language where you dubbed the video in at the bottom of the screen. You will see a new set of speaker cards appearing next to your transcription, as well as a new set of audio files that are highlighted in sync with the audio timeline. (Optional) If you have made any edits to the transcription, you can re-translate the text by clicking the arrow between the two speaker cards.

(Optional) You can assign different voices and/or edit the voice settings for an audio track by clicking the cog icon available next to the speaker’s name within the audio track. Use the timeline to view and adjust the placement of voice clips. You can edit clips: By dragging the clip edges to speed up or slow down speech within in select mode.

Merge clips by selecting the merge button between clips in the original audio tracks.

Split clips by selecting the split button in the clip panel with the split icon to save time. You can export the final output in various formats and synchronize any video or audio you wish by selecting “Export”. Preview the dubbed video, export when ready. This allows video clips to be generated. Choose the video format and size from available options. Select the dubbed file to be generated. Additional Features: Manual Import : Allows for manual uploading of video, background audio, and speaker audio files, along with CSV files specifying details for each clip.

: Allows for manual uploading of video, background audio, and speaker audio files, along with CSV files specifying details for each clip. Timing Adjustments: Choose between fixed durations to maintain video timing or dynamic durations for more natural speech flow.

Exercise: Dub the video found here using Dubbing Studio from English to Spanish (or a language of your choosing). Select 6 speakers and keep the watermark.

For more information, visit the Dubbing Overview page.