The Voice Library (VL) is a marketplace where our community can share voices and earn rewards when they’re used. At the moment, only Professional Voice Clones (PVCs) can be shared in the library. Instant Voice Clones (IVCs) cannot be shared for safety reasons.

​ Using voices from the Voice Library

You can play a sample for any voice in the Voice Library by clicking it.

To use a voice from the Voice Library, you first need to add it to My Voices. To do this, click “Add”. This will save it to My Voices using the default name for the voice. You can use it directly from the Voice Library by clicking “Use”, which will open Speech Synthesis with the voice selected.

Once the voice has been added to My Voices, it will appear in the voice selection menu across all features.

​ Details view

You can find out more information about a voice by clicking “View”. This opens up a pane on the right which contains more information. Here you can see all the tags associated with the voice, including:

the language it was trained on

the age and gender of the voice

the category, for example, “Conversational”

how long the notice period is, if the voice has one

if the voice has been labelled as High Quality

what type of voice it is, for example, Professional Voice Clone

You can also see how many users have saved the voice to My Voices, and how many characters of audio have been generated with the voice.

Finally, you can also see suggestions of similar voices, and can play samples and add these to My Voices if you want.

Some labels tell you about the type of voice:

Voice Design voices are no longer shareable in the Voice Library; however, the legacy shared voices will remain accessible.

Voice Design Generated voices made using Voice Design

Professional Voice Clone Voices made using Professional Voice Cloning

HQ The HQ label stands for High Quality, and indicates that this Professional Voice Clone has been trained on audio which follows our Professional Recording Guidelines and has passed a quality control check on input texts of various lengths.

​ Sharing Options

Other labels tell you about options the voice owner set when sharing the voice. Please see the Sharing page for more details.

Notice Period A label with a clock icon indicates that the voice has a Notice Period in place. The Notice Period lets you now how long you’ll continue to have access to the voice if the voice owner decides to remove it from the Voice Library.

Credit Multiplier Some voices have a credit multiplier in place. This is shown by a label displaying, for example, x2 multiplier or x3 multiplier. This means that the voice owner has set a custom rate for use of their voice. Please pay close attention, as credit multipliers mean your account will be deducted >1x the number of credits when you generate using a voice that has a credit multiplier.

Live Moderation Some voices have “Live Moderation” enabled. This is indicated with a label with a shield icon. When you generate using a voice with Live Moderation enabled, we use tools to check whether the text being generated belongs to a number of prohibited categories. This may introduce extra latency when using the voice, and voices with Live Moderation enabled cannot be used in Projects.

​ Filters, Sorting, and Search

To help you find the perfect voice for you, the Voice Library is searchable and filterable.

​ Search box

You can use the search box to search by name, keyword and voice ID. You can also search by dragging and dropping an audio file, or uploading a file by clicking the upload icon. This will return the voice used, if it can be found, along with similar voices.

​ Sort by

You have a number of options for sorting voices in the Voice Library:

Trending: voices are ranked by our trending algorithm

Latest: newest voices are shown first

Most users

Most characters generated

​ Language filter

The language filter allows you to return only voices that have been trained on audio in a specific language. While all voices are compatible with our multilingual models and can therefore be used with all 32 languages we support, voices labelled with a specific language should perform well for content in that language

​ Accent filter

If you select a specific language, the Accent filter will also become available. This allows you to look for voices with specific accents.

​ More filters

Click the “More filters” button to access additional filters.

Voice Design

Professional

High-Quality

Male

Female

Neutral

Young

Middle Aged

Old

​ Use case

You can click the use case of your choice to show only voices that have been labelled with this use case.